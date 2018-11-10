Fox News told its staffers not to tweet its content from their personal accounts amid Tucker Carlson protests, according to internal email

caption Fox News at the DNC. source Fox News

According to an internal email obtained by Business Insider, Fox News has asked its employees not to tweet out theirs or other Fox News stories from their business or personal Twitter accounts.

The email was sent to Fox News’s entire digital team, according to a source.

Earlier this week, Fox News’s official Twitter account went silent because of a “conscious decision” by the company to refrain from tweeting in the wake of rowdy protests outside the home of Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson.

Fox News has asked its employees not to tweet out theirs or any other Fox News stories from their business or personal Twitter accounts, according to an internal email obtained by Business Insider.

In the email, Fox News managing editor Greg Wilson told employees to “please refrain from tweeting out our content from either section accounts or your own accounts until further notice.”

A source within the network who wished to remain anonymous told Business Insider that the email was sent to the entire digital team, which consists of approximately 140 people.

A spokesperson for the network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes after it emerged on Friday that Fox News reportedly made the “conscious decision” to refrain from tweeting from its official Twitter account as a silent protest against rowdy demonstrations by the anti-fascist group “Smash Racism DC” that erupted at Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s home on Wednesday.

Carlson, who was at work at the time, claimed that his wife was home when a protester allegedly threw “himself against the front door and actually cracked the front door,” according to The Washington Post. Police reportedly confirmed that members of the group also spray-painted an anarchy symbol on the driveway, and left signs on vehicles.

A Fox News source cited by a Tribune Media content manager Scott Gustin reportedly said the decision not to tweet following the demonstrations came from “the highest level” of the company.

The hiatus is said to be a protest of Twitter’s response to complaints that users were posting Carlson’s home address online. Twitter’s technical support function is believed to have advised the news organization to submit a ticket request and did not delete tweets containing Carlson’s address, Gustin said.

Facebook, which Fox News continues to publish stories from, reportedly responded promptly after being alerted.

David Choi contributed to this report.