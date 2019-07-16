‘I abandon the chair’: A congressman presiding over the House got sick of partisan fighting and literally dropped the gavel and left

A Democratic member of Congress presiding over the House of Representatives became so frustrated with partisan squabbling on Tuesday he tossed the gavel and abandoned his post.

Republicans and Democrats were debating whether to strike House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s words from the record for describing President Donald Trump’s tweets as racist.

There are strict rules about what kind of language members of Congress can use on the House floor.

When Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia moved to strike Pelosi’s words, the fighting that ensued pushed Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri over the edge.

Because of the strict rules about what kind of language lawmakers are allowed to use on the House floor, Republicans sought to strike Pelosi’s comments from the record. Lawmakers are not permitted to make “personality-based comments” or anything that impugns another member or official.

When Republican Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin described some Democrats as “anti-American,” Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal questioned whether that kind of language was permitted.

The back and forth was apparently too much for Cleaver to handle, prompting him to vacate his position presiding over the House floor.

“We don’t ever, ever want to pass up, it seems, an opportunity to escalate, and that’s what this is … we want to just fight,” Cleaver said, dropping his gavel on to the desk. “I abandon the chair.”

While presiding in the House, @Repcleaver: "We don't ever, ever want to pass up, it seems, an opportunity to escalate, and that's what this is…we want to just fight. I abandon the chair." pic.twitter.com/tEikUaRYPt — CSPAN (@cspan) July 16, 2019

The unprecedented scene brought the House floor to a standstill, and Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina filled Cleaver’s empty spot in the chair. Moments later, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took the podium to announced that Pelosi’s comments were ruled to be not in order, prompting a vote on whether to strike her remarks from the record.

The motion to strike Pelosi’s comments failed 190-232. The House then conducted an additional vote to allow Pelosi to continue to speak for the next 24 hours, as is necessary when a lawmaker’s comments are ruled out of order. That motion passed, permitting Pelosi to speak.

The last time a speaker of the House’s words were taken down was in 1984, when then-Georgia Rep. Newt Gingrich pushed back against then-House Speaker Tip O’Neill.