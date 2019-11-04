Digital Audio Advertising: Exploring Opportunities in Streaming Audio, Podcasts, and Smart Speakers

At Business Insider Intelligence, our mission is to bring you the most important insights, data and analysis from the digital world. So when we come across outstanding research from our partners that we think our audience can benefit from, we like to make sure you hear about it.

US consumers dig digital audio. Whether it’s podcasts or streaming radio and music, the US population is spending more of its time in this digital medium. Naturally, advertisers are following.

How many US consumers listen to various forms of digital audio today?

More than three-quarters of US internet users will listen to digital audio formats like podcasts and streaming music at least once a month this year, according to eMarketer’s April 2019 forecast. Podcast listeners account for a much smaller portion of the US internet population (26.9%), but this audience is growing the fastest. And 30.8% of digital audio listeners will access that content via a smart speaker in 2019.

Where are advertisers putting their digital audio ad dollars today?

Streaming audio, specifically AM/FM radio and pure-play music services such as Spotify and Pandora, are the biggest outlets for brand advertisers today. Podcasts have been the go-to channel for many direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. And, increasingly, traditional brands are buying into the power of categorical exclusivity and influence that podcast ads provide.

What about smart speakers?

Smart speakers are contributing to the digital audio advertising landscape in two ways. First, as an enabler and accelerant of digital audio consumption. Second, as a future-forward advertising outlet. It’s early days for smart speaker advertising, but many brands are eyeing this arena closely.

