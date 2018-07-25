This $61 million jet is Boeing’s and Embraer’s newest weapon against the Airbus A220

caption The Embraer E190-E2 on display at Farnborough. source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The Embraer E190-E2 is the latest entrant into the 100-seat airliner market.

It’s a market that was once abandoned by Airbus and Boeing, but with the Airbus acquisition of the Bombardier C Series, it’s now heating up.

The Embraer E2 features new engines, avionics, and improved aerodynamics.

The Embraer E190-E2 costs $60.8 million.

The market for 100-seat airliners has been the talk of the aviation industry this year. With Airbus completing the takeover of Bombardier’s C Series program and Embraer delivering its new second generation E2 airliner, competition in the often-neglected segment is really heating up.

Embraer’s new E190-E2 was front and center at the recently concluded 2018 Farnborough International Airshow and presented alongside the Brazilian aviation giants formidable lineup of military and private jets.

Embraer won orders and commitments for 300 first and second generation E-Jet airliners worth up to $15.3 billion. Although, it is customary in the industry for manufacturers to offers very generous discounts on bulk orders.

The rival Airbus A220 (née Bombardier C Series), landed a healthy order for 60 aircraft from JetBlue and Azul founder David Neeleman’s yet-to-be-launched US low-cost airline.

In early July, Boeing and Embraer announced plans to form a $4.8 billion joint venture built around the Brazilian planemaker’s commercial aircraft division. With Boeing expected to control 80% of the JV once the deal closes next year, the E2 is poised to be a potent weapon against the Airbus A220-100 and -300.

The Embraer E2 evolution of its current generation of E-Jet airliners – E170, E175, E190, and E195. The E2 receives new fuel-efficient engines, new avionics, and updated aerodynamics. The new plane will be available in three sizes ranging from the 90-seat E175-E2 to the 146-seat E195-E2.

According to Airways Mag, the E190-E2 is expected to be 7% cheaper per trip than the rival Airbus A220-100.

Here’s a closer look at the new Embraer E190-E2.

Hidden behind a wall of Embraer flags and the at the end of a winding red carpet is the E190-E2.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

It’s decked out in Embraer’s shark-nose “Profit Hunter” paint scheme in reference to the E2’s lower operating costs.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Here’s a look at the E2 without all of the obstructions.

source Embraer

As you climb up the airstairs…

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

You can’t help but notice the pair of Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines that power the jet. They are a major contributor to the E2’s efficiency. It’s also the same engine type that is used on the rival Airbus A220.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Step inside the cabin…

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

…The front galley is direct to your left.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Across from the galley is the front lavatory.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Mood lighting is all the rage these days and the E2 continues this trend.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The Embraer E190-E2 can be configured to anywhere from 97 to 114 passengers depending on seat pitch and configuration.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Unlike, the Airbus A320/Boeing 737, which boasts six-abreast seating, and the Airbus A220, which features five-abreast seating, the E2 has only four seats per row. Thatmeans, no middle seat.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Up front, the E2 is equipped with Honeywell’s Primus Epic avionics suite.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Here is one of the Embraer’s pilots.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

