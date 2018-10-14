Embraer just revealed a new $21 million private jet with a luxury interior design to remind you of the beaches of Brazil

caption The Embraer Praetor 600. source Embraer

The Embraer Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 private jets made their world debuts on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

The Praetor 500/600 are based on Embraer’s current Legacy 450 mid-size and Legacy 500 super mid-size jets.

The base price for the Embraer Praetor 500 is $16,995,000, while the Praetor 600 starts at $20,995,000.

The Bossa Nova interior is a $750,000 option.

Embraer introduced a pair of new private jets on Sunday in Orlando, Florida dubbed the Praetor 500 and Praetor 600. The pair represents the Brazilian plane maker’s newest entrants in the mid-size and super mid-size private jet market.

“The Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 are the disruptive aircraft for the entrepreneur, for the pioneer, for the innovator,” Embraer Executive Jets president and CEO Michael Amalfitano said in a statement.

Neither aircraft is a brand-new clean sheet design. Rather they are derived from two of Embraer’s current Florida-built jets. The Praetor 500 is based on the existing Legacy 450, while the Praetor 600 is a development of the Legacy 500.

The biggest update to the jet is in terms of range with the Praetor 500 capable of going 3,740 miles and the 600 can do flights up to 4,500 miles.

The decision to leave behind the Legacy moniker is an effort on the part of the company to differentiate its dedicated business jets like Legacy 450/500 and Praetor 500/600 from its commercial derived models like the Legacy 650, Embraer’s vice president for interior design, Jay Beever told Business Insider in an interview.

Named after the title given to high-level government magistrates in ancient Rome, the Praetor name was selected to convey the sense that the jet is the owner’s ultimate servant, Beever explained.

Interestingly, the Praetor 500/600 will not replace the two aircraft on which they are based. Instead, the Legacy 450/500 remain available for customers who don’t require the new planes’ increased capabilities.

For the new aircraft, Beever and his team created a custom interior option called the Bossa Nova that’s inspired by the soul and beauty of Brazil’s beaches.

Here’s a closer look at the Embraer Praetor 500/600 and the Bossa Nova interior:

Here they are! The new mid-size Embraer Praetor 500 and…

… The super mid-size Embraer Praetor 600.

The Praetor 500 can fly nearly 3,700 miles, more than 300 miles further than the Legacy 450 on which it’s based.

The Praetor 600 has a range of nearly 4,500 miles which is roughly 900 miles more than the Legacy 500.

The extra range is the result of more aerodynamically efficient winglets and additional fuel capacity.

Both aircraft will be powered by a pair of Honeywell HTF 7500E turbofan engines.

Praetor 500 will have room for seven to nine passengers while the Praetor 600 can hold eight to 12.

For the new jet, Embraer interior design boss Jay Beever came up with a new looks cabin called the Bossa Nova.

According to Beever, the cabin is inspired by the style and beauty of Brazil’s beaches.

For example, the stitch pattern on the seats is modeled after the stone walkways by Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro.

While the silk and wool carpets are “an abstract interpretation of the glowing light reflecting off the ripples in the ocean on a perfectly calm day,” Beever said.

The retractable tables are made of carbon fiber.

Here are the seats berthed into a bed.

Here’s the carbon fiber and stone galley.

And here’s the cockpit.

The base price for the Embraer Praetor 500 is $16,995,000 while the Praetor 600 starts at $20,995,000.

While the Bossa Nova interior costs an additional $750,000.