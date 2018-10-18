Emerio receives top honours at the CXOHONOUR® AWARDS 2018 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 October, 2018 – Emerio, a global leader in IT services and solutions, received the top honours from Singapore’s influential CXO community in the Application Maintenance Services Provider and Managed Infrastructure Services Provider categories at a glittering RED CARPET HONOUR® event held to celebrate the CXOHONOUR® AWARDS 2018 edition. The CXOHONOUR® AWARDS is a powerful endorsement promoted by CXOHONOUR®, a recognised enterprise tech industry platform amongst the CXO community in Singapore. The Top Honours were endorsed by an independent advisory council of eminent CXOs comprising of CIOs, CFOs and CISOs based on the results from an industry wide CXOHONOUR® PULSE Poll that was made available to over 500+ CXOs in Singapore.

On winning these awards, Harish Nim, Emerio’s CEO, said, “The CXOHONOUR Awards are a recognition of the commitment to excellence that has been engrained into our Emerio culture. To our clients and partners, we express sincerest gratitude for their continued support. We are inspired to remain focussed on providing world class Enterprise IT services and solutions across Southeast Asia.”

Emerio offers comprehensive, customised Application Maintenance and Managed Infrastructure services for a wide range of businesses and organisations. These services allow clients to focus on their core business while entrusting the essentials of managing their applications and IT infrastructure to an expert partner.

The CXOHONOUR® (www.cxohonour.com) is an innovative platform that promotes Recognition for Excellence in the enterprise tech industry and enables greater engagement between new and emerging tech solution providers and the enterprise C-level decision makers to help drive innovation and transformation within the enterprises in Singapore and beyond. The CXOHONOUR® AWARDS program is uniquely positioned to capture the preferences and the opinions of the relevant C-level suite about their enterprise tech vendors. Since the endorsements are viewed as peer recommendations, the community considers it as a very valuable and trusted local source for the future buying needs.

CXOHONOUR® Supporting Partners:





Ideation Edge Asia (www.ideationedgeasia.org), or IDEA for short, an Industry Association of C-level senior business leaders interested in fostering a business community to further their understanding of technology trends that shapes business, societal, environmental & economical changes in Asia.

The Singapore Chapter of ISACA (www.isaca.org), an independent, nonprofit, global association that engages in the development, adoption and use of globally accepted, industry-leading knowledge and practices for information systems.

About Emerio





Emerio, an NTT Communications company, is a leading IT solutions and services organisation with deep roots in Southeast Asia. Through our state-of-the-art delivery centres in Singapore (HQ), Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Australia, we partner with our clients in their digital transformation journey. Our client base has continued to grow in the past 20 years and now includes small, medium, and large enterprises in the public and private sectors and within a wide range of industries. Our 1,990+ professionals, broad industry knowledge, extensive technology partnerships, and proven methodologies have earned us a successful track record. Our brand values are REAL. Reliability, Efficiency and Adaptability are the basis of Long-term relationships with our clients.