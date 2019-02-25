Emilia Clarke ditched her ice-blonde hair for a short brunette bob at the Oscars

caption Until recently, Emilia Clarke’s hair was an icy shade of platinum blonde. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke debuted a brunette bob on the 2019 Oscars red carpet.

The actor dyed her hair herself on the same day as the awards show using a product from a pharmacy, according to E!’s red carpet show.

She previously had a slightly longer blonde bob that she has been wearing since September 2018.

Clarke paired her new hairstyle with a shimmering lavender dress designed by Balmain, according to Elle.

Before the show, Clarke shared a selfie to show off her new look on Instagram, captioned: “Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening….. let the good times roll.”

Emilia Clarke turned heads by debuting a fresh hairstyle on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night, held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

The “Game of Thrones” actor wore a cropped brunette style that appears to be much shorter than her previous look, a blonde bob she has been wearing since September 2018.

While Clarke’s new hair color may look professional, the actor dyed it herself on the same day as the awards show using a product from a pharmacy, according to E!’s red carpet show.

Clarke’s hair was slicked down with a middle parting for a simple yet chic look, and to let her shimmering lavender gown, which Elle reports was designed by Balmain, take center stage.

The floor-length, sleeveless gown has a statement frill at the collar, ruched details at the waistline, and a modest train. The actor’s sparkling drop earrings also stood out with her hair tucked behind her ears.

On Instagram, Clarke posted a photo of her look ahead of the show, with the caption: “Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening….. let the good times roll.”

She tagged hairstylist Jenny Cho in her photo, suggesting that Cho was responsible for styling her hair for the occasion.

Before she dyed and chopped her hair, Clarke’s locks were an icy shade of platinum blonde, with her roots only slightly showing, and the ends of her hair reaching just past her collarbone.

caption Emilia Clarke at a HBO event in September 2018. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The last time she significantly changed her hair, when she had it cut in September 2018, Clarke told Harper’s Bazaar that it was “almost the shortest it’s been.”

She added: “I’m honestly trying to grow out the blonde, because it’s just killed my hair, and I miss having nice hair! I do like the length but I wish my hair was longer. I do bloody love long hair, but then I’m always dreaming of cutting it all off and having a pixie cut – but I don’t know that my face could take it.”

Her latest style is much closer to a pixie, so it seems that she wasn’t afraid to take the plunge after all.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on E!’s red carpet, Clarke told the host that “Game of Thrones” viewers could expect to feel “shock” when they watch the final season, which airs April 14. The same could be said of her hair, which was a surprise to anyone watching the Oscars red carpet.

Going back to her brunette roots, Clarke’s hair makeover seems like a fitting way to say goodbye to the ultimate ice-blonde queen, Daenerys.