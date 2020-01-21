Emilia Clarke’s ‘new main squeeze’ is an adorable dachshund puppy named Ted

Emilia Clarke is known for her role on HBO's

Emilia Clarke is known for her role on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
Emilia Clarke/Instagram
  • “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke shared adorable photos of her new puppy to Instagram on Tuesday.
  • Clarke said the dachshund puppy, named Ted, “physically cannot stop being the most beautiful puppy in the entire world.”
  • The actress also called the pup her “new main squeeze” and “light of my goddamn life.”
  • “Ready to fill this Instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup,” Clarke captioned the photos, which showed her cuddling with Ted, and the pup napping on a rug.
  • Clarke also included the hilarious hashtag “#goodbyesleepgoodbyecarpetgoodbyeslippershellopoop,” and is seemingly prepared for her new life as a dog owner.
