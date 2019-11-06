Emilia Clarke finds her own eyebrows ‘deeply infuriating,’ and hates watching herself talk on camera

Actress Emilia Clarke has famously expressive eyebrows.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, she says the way her eyebrows move while she talks is “deeply infuriating.”

Clarke told a story about a doctor’s office receptionist who was so distracted by the actress’ eyebrows that she started laughing in the middle of a conversation about her appointment.

Many of Clarke’s fans love her eyebrows, and their seeming sentience has become a popular meme.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Game of Thrones” and “Last Christmas” star Emilia Clarke doesn’t love her own expressive eyebrows as much as her adoring fans do.

In a new video from Vanity Fair, “Emilia Clarke Takes a Lie Detector Test,” the actress is asked about her famous facial feature.

“A lot of fans say that your eyebrows have their own life. Would you agree with that statement?”

“Yeah, to the point where I hate it,” Clarke said.

She continues, saying when she watches herself back in a movie she notices her eyebrows. Clarke added that she had to “keep them in check” on “Game of Thrones” because her character Daenerys Targaryen “never really got too pepped up about much.”

“But in life I find it deeply infuriating,” she said.

Clarke then told an anecdote about a time when she was at a doctor’s office trying to change an appointment time. The receptionist started laughing in the middle of their somewhat serious conversation.

“She’s like, ‘it’s just your eyebrows – I can’t look at them without laughing,'” Clarke said.

Ever since “Game of Thrones” rocketed Clarke into fame, people have noticed how much her eyebrows shift when she’s talking, particularly in candid interview settings. A person on Reddit once even shared GIF of “Emilia Clarke’s eyebrows stabilised” to show how much they move.

caption Emilia Clarke has famously expressive brows. source Digital Spy/ and OtherJaffa/Reddit

The GIF comes from a red carpet interview Clarke did with Digital Spy, shared on YouTube in 2012.

During an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” in 2015, the host had both Clarke and Cara Delevingne compete in an “eyebrow-off” to see who had better command of their brows.

Just this year, the charity foundation Omaze had Clarke record a video where she “spoke” using just her eyebrows in an invitation to enter a contest for a chance to go to the “Game of Thrones” premiere.

So while Clarke’s eyebrows may be a source of consternation for the actress herself, her fans are unlikely to stop praising them.