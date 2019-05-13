Emilia Clarke shares a surprising photo in reaction to Sunday’s ‘Game of Thrones’ and it perfectly captures all of our feelings

By
Kirsten Acuna
-
Fans were shocked and disappointed with Daenerys' dark turn on Sunday's

caption
Fans were shocked and disappointed with Daenerys’ dark turn on Sunday’s “Game of Thrones.”
source
HBO

  • Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season eight, episode five of “Game of Thrones,” “The Bells.”
  • Fans were pretty disappointed with Daenerys Targaryen’s unexpected turn to the dark side on Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” and Emilia Clarke hears you loud and clear.
  • The episode showed Dany ruthlessly slaughter the people of King’s Landing after the city’s surrender, leaning into a popular theory that the character may turn into the Mad Queen.
  • The show’s star shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram Monday showing herself holding a large bottle of Dom Perignon champagne saying, “This is what it took not only to shoot ep5…but to watch it too!”
  • Clarke added the episode was so shocking it “blew her wig off” in a hashtag.
  • Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

You can follow along with our “Game of Thrones” coverage here.