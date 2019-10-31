Emilia Clarke says Kit Harington is a ‘douchey’ dancer, and she showed Jimmy Fallon her costar’s signature move

- source
- NBC
- Emilia Clarke appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday and discussed Kit Harington’s dance moves after the late night host brought up their recent reunion with “Game of Thrones” costar Jason Momoa.
- Clarke described Harington’s go-to dance as “a little bit poncey.” Realizing that American viewers might not be too familiar with the term, she likened it to being somewhat “douchey,” though she said that’s “quite a strong word.”
- “He calls it ‘the shoulder dance,'” the “Last Christmas” star said, demonstrating the move, which involves pouting and moving the shoulders back and forth.
- “All of that, but with smoldering,” she said, adding that Harington could be at a rave and will still dance that way.
- Watch the video below (Clarke talks about Harington’s dancing at 0:33).
