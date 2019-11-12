Emilia Clarke looked ready for the holidays in a ruffled dress with a daring cutout

caption Emilia Clarke attends the UK premiere of “Last Christmas” on Monday. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke attended the UK premiere of “Last Christmas” at the BFI Southbank in London on Monday.

The actress walked the red carpet in a black Prada dress that was custom-made for her.

Not only did the gown have ruffled sleeves and a daring cutout across the chest, but it was also covered in jewels that looked like snowflakes.

According to Emilia Clarke Closet, a fan page that tracks the actor’s fashion, Clarke also donned more than $285,957 worth of Cartier jewelry for the event.

The actress walked the event’s red carpet in a custom-made Prada dress with a high neckline, short ruffled sleeves, and an ankle-length skirt. A triangular cutout also extended down her chest, and was surrounded by sparkling jewels that resembled snowflakes.

Clarke kept the rest of her look simple, wearing black sandals, an updo hairstyle, and everyday makeup.

caption Emilia Clarke attends the UK premiere of “Last Christmas” on Monday. source John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images

One of her rings is said to cost $7,000, while the other reportedly retails for $22,200. Her most expensive piece is said to be a $256,757 bangle. She also attached a poppy pin to the top of her dress in honor of Remembrance Day, which has commemorated deceased veterans since the end of the World War I.

caption Emilia Clarke is said to have worn more than $285,957 worth of jewelry. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

On the red carpet, Clarke made sure to pose with two of her co-stars: Emma Thompson and Henry Golding.

She perfectly matched with the latter star, who arrived wearing a velvet suit jacket, black turtleneck, and plaid pants.

caption Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke pose at the “Last Christmas” premiere. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Thompson, on the other hand, took a much more creative approach. She paired a purple pantsuit with metallic loafers and sparkling stars in her hair.

caption Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson have very different styles. source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Representatives for Prada and Cartier did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.