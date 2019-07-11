John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married for 9 years — here’s a timeline of their adorable relationship

caption John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been together for over nine years. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married for nearly a decade.

The pair met in 2008, has two children, and have worked on big projects together.

Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

Actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary – and it’s actually been more than 10 years since they first met and fell in love.

Here’s everything you need to know about Krasinski and Blunt’s relationship, from their first meeting to today.

2008: It was love at first sight.

caption The couple at an event together in 2009. source Jason Merritt/Getty

During an appearance on “The Ellen Show” in 2011, Krasinski opened up about the day that he and Blunt met – and how he immediately knew she was the one.

“It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I’m going to take my time in LA,” he said on the show “Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.'”

Blunt had a similar story to share in an interview with PeopleTV in 2018. Although she said she didn’t know who Krasinski was, apparently, she didn’t need to. She and a friend were in a restaurant when her future husband walked in and the rest is history.

“We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then [my friend] goes, ‘Oh, my God, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it,” she said.

Later in 2008: They went on their first date at a shooting range.

caption The couple at a film screening in 2009. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty

That same year, Krasinski and Blunt had their first date … on a gun range.

“On our first date, I decided, ‘I’m gonna really hit the gas and bring her to a gun range,'” he told Conan O’Brien in 2012. “I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her … that I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna blow it right away and then that way you don’t feel bad.'”

August 2009: They got engaged.

caption The newly engaged couple at a movie premiere in December 2009. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Less than a year after starting their relationship, Krasinski and Blunt were engaged. A month later, he told the story of their engagement during an interview with “Access Hollywood,” which involved a lot of tears.

“She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us was crying,” he said. “Then, I think people weren’t really sure what was going on, but they were crying because we were crying. But it was great. At the end of the day she said yes which is great. It’s a big part of this whole thing.”

July 10, 2010: They got married at a private ceremony in Italy.

caption The newlyweds at the Emmy’s in August 2010. source Frazer Harrison/Getty

In 2010, almost a year after Krasinski popped the question, he and Blunt tied the knot in a private ceremony in Como, Italy.

According to Us Weekly, the bride wore a custom dress by Marchesa and their guests included George Clooney, which made sense since the newlyweds were reportedly staying at Clooney’s Lake Como home at the time.

February 16, 2014: Krasinski and Blunt welcomed their first child.

caption The new parents at an award ceremony in November 2014. source Frazer Harrison/Getty

Four years after their wedding, Krasinski and Blunt became parents. They announced the news in a tweet from Krasinski’s account, letting their fans and followers know that Hazel Krasinski had entered the world.

“Wanted to let the news out directly,” he wrote. “Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!”

June 2016: Their second child was born.

caption Emily Blunt, pregnant with their second child, and John at a show’s opening in March 2016. source Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

When Krasinski and Blunt welcomed their second daughter, they announced the news the same way: on Twitter.

“What better way to celebrate the 4th … than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet,” Krasinski tweeted.

April 6, 2018: The couple’s first joint project, “A Quiet Place,” hit theaters

caption Krasinski wrote and directed the film. source Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

Although Krasinski and Blunt obviously work in the same industry, they didn’t star in a project together until 2018.

In August 2018, “A Quiet Place” premiered, where they had the chance to star as married parents – and Krasinski both wrote and directed the movie. According to the couple, working together only brought them closer.

“I’ve always been the biggest fan of her, but not until you’re in the room when she does what she does do you know why she’s so phenomenal,” Krasinski said during an appearance on “The Tonight Show. “She’s unbelievable. The most talented, powerful … kindest person. She makes everyone around her better. So honestly, that was my experience.”

July 2019: They celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary.

caption The couple still looks as happy as ever. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This year, the pair celebrated nine years as a married couple.