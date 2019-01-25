Emily Blunt looked like Disney royalty in a crystal-covered ball gown with a built-in necklace

caption Emily Blunt’s latest red carpet is one of her most detailed. source Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Emily Blunt wore a custom Gucci gown to the premiere of “Mary Poppins Returns” in Japan.

The black gown featured velvet bow details and a sheer tulle skirt.

It also had shimmering crystals at the neckline fashioned into a built-in necklace.

The actress has worn several princess-like looks to the recent premieres of the film.

Emily Blunt cemented herself as Disney royalty when she brought “Mary Poppins” back to the big screen, and she certainly looked the part during Wednesday’s premiere of “Mary Poppins Returns” in Tokyo, Japan.

The actress wore a custom black Gucci gown that shimmered with tons of opulent crystals.

caption Emily Blunt wore a custom Gucci design to the premiere. source Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

The dress was also adorned with three silver bows and velvet detailing on the bodice, which extended into a semi-sheer tulle skirt.

caption The dress featured a crystal-studded tulle skirt. source Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

According to Vogue, the neckline of the dress featured thousands of crystals, which ultimately created the illusion of a built-in necklace.

caption The gown was adorned with thousands of crystals. source Ken Ishii/Getty Images

She even accessorized with her character’s iconic umbrella for an extra touch of Disney magic.

caption Her character’s signature umbrella even made an appearance. source Jun Sato/Getty Images

Blunt has worn quite a few princess-like looks during her promo tour for “Mary Poppins Returns,” such as the billowing white Yanina Couture gown she wore to the Los Angeles premiere in November 2018.

She also wore a sleek royal blue dress by Schiaparelli to the London premiere in December 2018.

The actress previously revealed in an interview with W Magazine that she thought her early red-carpet fashion was “horrible,” though she’d probably agree that her recent looks have been a major upgrade.

Read more: Emily Blunt called her first red-carpet look ‘horrible,’ and it shows how much her style has evolved

