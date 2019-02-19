Emily Blunt and John Krasinski took their couple style to the next level in matching black tuxedos

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski wore matching black suits for the Writers Guild Awards on Sunday.

Krasinski wore a classic black tuxedo.

Blunt wore a black Dolce & Gabbana suit with extra elegant details, such as a ruffled lapel and floral pattern.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, and among the best-dressed on the red carpet. The duo is always perfectly coordinated, but their outfits for the 71st Annual Writers Guild Awards in New York City on Sunday took their couple style to the next level.

Both Krasinski and Blunt walked the red carpet in sleek black tuxedos.

Kraskinski wore a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, while Blunt opted for a Dolce & Gabbana suit that had some extra elegant touches.

She paired the blazer, which featured ruffled detailing at the lapel and a subtle floral pattern throughout, with a white button-up shirt and an oversized bow tie for a dramatic touch. Black trousers, pointy-toe heels, and a bold pink lip completed the look.

The couple previously had another perfectly matching style moment when they hit the red carpet of the Critics’ Choice Awards in January wearing coordinating shades of white.

They then went with contrasting colorful looks for the Screen Actors Guild Awards later in January. Blunt wore a pink gown by Michael Kors, while Krasinski wore a forest-green tuxedo.

