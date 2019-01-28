Emily Blunt said people warned her that working with husband John Krasinski would lead to divorce

caption Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were adorable at the 2019 SAG Awards. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Blunt won best supporting actress at the 2019 SAG Awards for her role in “A Quiet Place,” which was directed, co-written, and starred her husband, John Krasinski.

In the press room, Blunt said she was warned not to work with her husband.

She said working with Krasinski made them “closer.”

Emily Blunt says people warned her against working with husband John Krasinski.

The 35-year-old actress spoke to reporters in the Screen Actors Guild Awards press room after winning best supporting actress for her role in “A Quiet Place,” which was directed by, co-written, and starred Krasinski.

“You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like,” she said Sunday, as reported by People. “A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer. I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”

Read more: Emily Blunt won her first SAG Award for ‘A Quiet Place,’ and husband John Krasinski had the best reaction

She said working with her husband was her “favorite” part about filming the horror movie.

“We had never done it before and it is kind of the great unknown,” she said.

caption John Krasinski was excited for his wife. source TNT

Both Blunt and Krasinski were visibly shocked and thrilled when Blunt was named best supporting actress Sunday. Krasinski covered his mouth in joy before hugging his wife.

Read more: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been together for 8 years – here’s a timeline of their adorable relationship

Blunt thanked Krasinski in her speech and raved about working with him.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.