15 of Emily Blunt’s most memorable red-carpet looks

caption Emily Blunt has rocked many colorful dresses on the red carpet. source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Emily Blunt has graced many red carpets over the years.

The “Mary Poppins Returns” actress rocked sequin dresses in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2018, and 2019.

She wore a show-stopping pink gown to the 2019 SAG awards.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Emily Blunt has appeared in a number of movies over the years and, because of that, has also graced her fair share of red carpets. Though she called one of her first-ever red-carpet looks “horrible,” things have changed a lot since then.

Here are some of Emily Blunt’s best red-carpet looks.

Her 2007 Golden Globes dress included a pearled neckline.

caption Actress Emily Blunt arrives at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 15, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California. source Frazer Harrison / Staff

Blunt wore a Herve Leger bandage gown with pearled straps and a pearled neckline to walk the red carpet at the 2007 Golden Globes. She won that year for her supporting role in “Gideon’s Daughter.”

She donned navy sequins for an eye-catching Oscars look in 2007.

caption Emily Blunt at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, California. source Steve Granitz / Contributor

At the 2007 Oscars ceremony, Blunt teamed up with “The Devil Wears Prada” co-star Anne Hathaway to present an award – and poke a little fun at the icon who played their boss in the movie, Meryl Streep. The bit included the two pointing out that Streep was without her cappuccino. “Look how she’s smiling, as if it doesn’t bother her,” Hathaway said. “Such a good actress,” Blunt added.

She wore a glitzy column gown to the 2008 BAFTAs.

caption Actress Emily Blunt poses backstage in the Awards Room at The Orange British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) at the Royal Opera House on February 10, 2008 in London, England. source Dave Hogan / Contributor

Blunt wowed on the red carpet in a one-shouldered, sparkly gown by Marc Bouwer.

She opted for yet more glittery glamor at the 2010 Critics’ Choice Awards.

caption Emily Blunt arrives at The 15th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on January 15, 2010 Hollywood, California. source Gregg DeGuire / Contributor

Blunt wore a very glitzy silver George Chakra dress when she walked the red carpet at the 2010 Critics’ Choice Awards alongside her now-husband, John Krasinski. She was nominated that year for her work in “The Young Victoria.”

The 2010 Golden Globes was all about a frothy pink gown.

caption Emily Blunt attends the 67th Annual Golden Globes Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. source Steve Granitz / Contributor

Blunt was also nominated for a Golden Globe for “The Young Victoria” in 2010. She chose a blush Dolce & Gabbana gown for the occasion.

She opted for a dramatic, embellished gown for the 2011 Emmy awards.

caption Emily Blunt arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. source Dan MacMedan / Contributor

Blunt graced the 2011 Emmy awards red carpet alongside Krasinski wearing a glamorously embellished Elie Saab gown.

Blunt chose something fun for the opening of the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival.

caption Emily Blunt attends the premiere of “The Five Year Engagement” during the 12 Tribeca Film Festival at the Ziegfeld Theatre on April 18, 2012, in New York City. source Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor

Blunt wore a number of looks during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival, but her dress by Jason Wu was one of the best.

Blunt made a big impact at that year’s festival, appearing in not one, but two films: “Five Year Engagement” and “Your Sister’s Sister.”

She wore a brightly-colored patterned frock to the 2014 UK premiere of “Edge of Tomorrow.”

caption Emily Blunt attends the premiere of “Edge Of Tomorrow” held at the BFI IMAX on May 28, 2014, in London, United Kingdom. source Karwai Tang / Contributor

Blunt chose an eye-catching, brightly colored dress for the UK premiere of “Edge of Tomorrow.” Blunt walked the red carpet in London alongside co-star Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman.

Blunt stunned in white at the 2015 Golden Globes.

caption Emily Blunt attends the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. source Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff

Blunt pulled off a gorgeous white gown by Michael Kors and paired it with a braided updo at the 2015 Golden Globes.

She went with a patterned, structured look at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of “Sicario.”

caption Emily Blunt attends the “Sicario” premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2015, in Toronto, Canada. source George Pimentel / Contributor

Blunt chose a beautiful Dior dress for her appearance at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. She and husband Krasinski attended a screening of her movie, “Sicario.”

She wowed in Alexander McQueen at the premiere of “The Girl On The Train” in 2016.

caption Emily Blunt attends “The Girl On The Train” World Premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on September 20, 2016, in London, England. source Karwai Tang / Contributor

Blunt had one of her best red-carpet looks ever while attending the world premiere of “The Girl On The Train.” Blunt’s intricate, embroidered gown was by Alexander McQueen.

She channeled her whimsical character on the red carpet for the premiere of “Mary Poppins Returns” in 2018.

caption Emily Blunt attends the premiere of Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” at El Capitan Theatre on November 29, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Blunt appeared as the titular character in Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” and walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere in a show-stopping white gown. Blunt wore Yanina Couture to the Los Angeles premiere.

She wowed in sequins at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in 2018.

caption Emily Blunt attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. source Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Blunt swapped a pastel tulle gown for a sequined metallic gown featuring a bird to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in 2018. It was a very dramatic wardrobe change and one that was sure to turn heads.

She opted for an intricate lace gown at the 2019 Golden Globes.

caption Emily Blunt attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Blunt appeared at the 2019 Golden Globes, where she was presenting an award with Dick Van Dyke and also was nominated herself, wearing a beautiful lace gown.

Of the dress, Blunt’s stylist Jessica Paster told The Hollywood Reporter, “The dress is an art piece.”

Read more: 15 delightful photos from the 2019 Golden Globes that everyone can’t stop talking about

She wore a show-stopping pink sequined gown to the 2019 SAG awards.

caption Emily Blunt attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

2019 has been a stylish year for Blunt so far. For the 2019 Screen Actors Guild awards, Blunt chose an absolutely gorgeous custom pink sequined gown with ruffled accents from the Michael Kors Collection. Blunt was nominated for two SAG awards and won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for her role in “A Quiet Place,” which her husband, Krasinski, directed.

Read more: 12 things you didn’t know about the making of the horror movie sensation ‘A Quiet Place’