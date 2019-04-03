15 of Emily Blunt’s most memorable red-carpet looks

- source
- Emily Blunt has graced many red carpets over the years.
- The “Mary Poppins Returns” actress rocked sequin dresses in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2018, and 2019.
- She wore a show-stopping pink gown to the 2019 SAG awards.
Emily Blunt has appeared in a number of movies over the years and, because of that, has also graced her fair share of red carpets. Though she called one of her first-ever red-carpet looks “horrible,” things have changed a lot since then.
Here are some of Emily Blunt’s best red-carpet looks.
Her 2007 Golden Globes dress included a pearled neckline.
Blunt wore a Herve Leger bandage gown with pearled straps and a pearled neckline to walk the red carpet at the 2007 Golden Globes. She won that year for her supporting role in “Gideon’s Daughter.”
She donned navy sequins for an eye-catching Oscars look in 2007.
At the 2007 Oscars ceremony, Blunt teamed up with “The Devil Wears Prada” co-star Anne Hathaway to present an award – and poke a little fun at the icon who played their boss in the movie, Meryl Streep. The bit included the two pointing out that Streep was without her cappuccino. “Look how she’s smiling, as if it doesn’t bother her,” Hathaway said. “Such a good actress,” Blunt added.
She wore a glitzy column gown to the 2008 BAFTAs.
Blunt wowed on the red carpet in a one-shouldered, sparkly gown by Marc Bouwer.
She opted for yet more glittery glamor at the 2010 Critics’ Choice Awards.
Blunt wore a very glitzy silver George Chakra dress when she walked the red carpet at the 2010 Critics’ Choice Awards alongside her now-husband, John Krasinski. She was nominated that year for her work in “The Young Victoria.”
The 2010 Golden Globes was all about a frothy pink gown.
Blunt was also nominated for a Golden Globe for “The Young Victoria” in 2010. She chose a blush Dolce & Gabbana gown for the occasion.
She opted for a dramatic, embellished gown for the 2011 Emmy awards.
Blunt graced the 2011 Emmy awards red carpet alongside Krasinski wearing a glamorously embellished Elie Saab gown.
Blunt chose something fun for the opening of the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival.
Blunt wore a number of looks during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival, but her dress by Jason Wu was one of the best.
Blunt made a big impact at that year’s festival, appearing in not one, but two films: “Five Year Engagement” and “Your Sister’s Sister.”
She wore a brightly-colored patterned frock to the 2014 UK premiere of “Edge of Tomorrow.”
Blunt chose an eye-catching, brightly colored dress for the UK premiere of “Edge of Tomorrow.” Blunt walked the red carpet in London alongside co-star Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman.
Blunt stunned in white at the 2015 Golden Globes.
Blunt pulled off a gorgeous white gown by Michael Kors and paired it with a braided updo at the 2015 Golden Globes.
She went with a patterned, structured look at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of “Sicario.”
Blunt chose a beautiful Dior dress for her appearance at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. She and husband Krasinski attended a screening of her movie, “Sicario.”
She wowed in Alexander McQueen at the premiere of “The Girl On The Train” in 2016.
Blunt had one of her best red-carpet looks ever while attending the world premiere of “The Girl On The Train.” Blunt’s intricate, embroidered gown was by Alexander McQueen.
She channeled her whimsical character on the red carpet for the premiere of “Mary Poppins Returns” in 2018.
Blunt appeared as the titular character in Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” and walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere in a show-stopping white gown. Blunt wore Yanina Couture to the Los Angeles premiere.
She wowed in sequins at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in 2018.
Blunt swapped a pastel tulle gown for a sequined metallic gown featuring a bird to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in 2018. It was a very dramatic wardrobe change and one that was sure to turn heads.
She opted for an intricate lace gown at the 2019 Golden Globes.
Blunt appeared at the 2019 Golden Globes, where she was presenting an award with Dick Van Dyke and also was nominated herself, wearing a beautiful lace gown.
Of the dress, Blunt’s stylist Jessica Paster told The Hollywood Reporter, “The dress is an art piece.”
She wore a show-stopping pink sequined gown to the 2019 SAG awards.
2019 has been a stylish year for Blunt so far. For the 2019 Screen Actors Guild awards, Blunt chose an absolutely gorgeous custom pink sequined gown with ruffled accents from the Michael Kors Collection. Blunt was nominated for two SAG awards and won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for her role in “A Quiet Place,” which her husband, Krasinski, directed.
