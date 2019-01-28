Emily Blunt called one of her first red carpet looks ‘horrible.’ Here’s how her style has changed in 15 years.

caption Blunt’s style has changed a lot in the last 15 years. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emily Blunt has been acting for over 15 years.

One of her earliest and most notable roles was as snarky assistant Emily in “The Devil Wears Prada”

Her style has completely changed since she first started in the industry.

From her early career start in 2003 to her meteoric rise to fame after starring as the snarky assistant Emily in 2006’s “The Devil Wear Prada,” Emily Blunt is a fixture in Hollywood. With over 15 years in the industry, the British actress has seen as much change in her style as she has in her career.

Though she recently called one of her first red carpet looks “horrible,” we took a look back at how her style has evolved since then.

She had the epitome of early-2000s style at one of her earliest red carpet appearances.

caption Blunt kept it simple in 2004. source Mark Cuthbert / GettyImages

At the British Independent Film Awards in 2004, then-emerging actress Emily Blunt walked the red carpet in the epitome of early-2000s style. Her halter dress, matching scarf and crochet shawl, minimal makeup, and ballet flats are the ultimate throwback and were on-trend at the time.

Blunt isn’t a fan of one of her first red-carpet looks.

caption She attended the festival in June 2005 source Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

Blunt rocked this bright-yellow number during her first red carpet at the opening of the Sydney Film Festival in June 2005. She’s since called it “horrible.”

She took a cue from her character for “The Devil Wears Prada” premiere.

caption Blunt wore pink at the premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada.” source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

When you play a fashionista in a movie, there’s bound to be pressure to live up to that stylish expectation, and Blunt did that just that at the premiere of her classic “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Between the strappy low heels and the lace detailing, we can only imagine Miranda Priestly would approve of this iconic look.

At the 2007 Golden Globes, she capitalized on one of the year’s biggest trends.

caption Blunt opted for a bandage dress in 2007. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bandage dresses were undeniably one of the biggest trends of the late aughts, and Emily Blunt capitalized on the unforgettable trend during her appearance at the 2007 Golden Globe awards. For one of her first major award show appearance, her cream and chiffon bandage gown was elegant yet trendy.

She went for a noticeably edgier look at the Orange British Film Academy Awards in 2007.

caption This 2007 dress has lace, beads, and sequins. source Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic

If you take in Blunt’s style overall, she definitely favors a bright and colorful wardrobe, but at the 2007 Orange British Film Academy Awards, she opted for an edgy, mostly-black lace gown. However, she did incorporate her signature bright choices with a complimentary sky blue waist-accentuating detail to liven up the look.

The 79th Annual Academy Awards look was equal parts glamorous and classic for the actress.

caption Blunt opted for blue. source teve Granitz/WireImage

Blunt’s royal blue gown at the 2007 Oscars ceremony was both a glamorous and classic choice for one of the biggest ceremonies of the year. This shade and style are both so timeless, we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw Blunt recreate this look in 2019.

One of her earliest Met Gala appearances was simple yet stylish.

caption This Met Gala look was from 2007. source Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The Met Gala is the absolute time to bring out all the stops in fashion, and Blunt’s attendance in 2007 did just that. She went for a simple but stylish approach to the theme, “Poiret: King of Fashion,” with her sequin, grey gown and an added pop of vibrancy with a snake-like bracelet.

The star literally channeled the silver screen for the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards.

caption Blunt debuted another sequined dress in 2009. source Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Blunt kept up her glamorous streak over the next couple years as she whipped out a stunning silver gown for the 15th Annual Screen Actors’ Guild Awards in 2009. This time she matched the chic style by pulling her hair back and added an edgy twist with dark nail polish.

The premiere of “Young Victoria” brought out Blunt’s funkier style.

caption Blunt wore something different in 2009. source Jim Ross/Getty Images

One of Blunt’s most notable roles was as Queen Victoria in the blockbuster “Young Victoria,” and the premiere was another chance for the Brit to show off her red carpet style. This time she went for a less formal, more eclectic look with a halter, knee-length dress adorned with polka dots in a vintage-esque style.

In 2010, she channeled an outfit from the previous year’s award season.

caption In 2010, Blunt pulled out another sequined dress. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The next year, she channeled her previous SAG look with a silver, knee-length dress, and complementary black accessories. Her hair was equally dark as she opted for a deeper brunette color than previously seen on the movie star.

She then channeled a more romantic side for the Golden Globes.

caption Blunt opted for a blush dress. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

A romantic look was the name of the game for Blunt on the red carpet of the 67th Annual Golden Globes in 2010. She wore a blush-colored chiffon dress with a subtle sweetheart neckline and silver accessories. Rather than play up the drama, her hair and makeup were simply styled and minimal, letting the dress speak for itself.

At the Primetime Emmy Awards, she brought back the eclectic patterns.

caption Blunt opted for a pastel dress with sequins. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blunt’s look at the Primetime Emmy Awards later that year channeled the pastel color palette of her Golden Globes look, but she brought back the eclectic patterns she favored at the “Young Victoria” premiere. Her baby blue gown was adorned with textured, cream-colored flower petals that elevated the dress from refined to subtle couture.

She lightened her hair but went back to darker outfit colors for the Critic’s Choice Awards.

caption Blunt opted for a half gems, half plain. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The actress broke her light color streak at the 2011 Critic’s Choice Awards when she chose a black-and-silver gown with side cutouts and a waist bow embellishment. She also mixed up her hair for the event, lightening her previous dark brunette mane for a near redhead color.

Blunt channeled Marilyn Monroe for the “Gnomeo & Juliet” premiere.

caption Blunt stuck with white in 2011. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Daytime premieres tend to warrant a more casual look for the red carpet (or in this case, blue carpet) and Blunt gave us Marilyn Monroe vibes with a classic, cream-colored knee-length dress. Blunt’s outfit may have been long-sleeved, but combine the flowy skirt, v-neck, and classic heels, and it’s difficult not to picture Monroe’s look in “The Seven Year Itch.”

At the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards, Blunt re-wore flirty appliqués.

caption This dress had lots of components. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

We previously saw the “Mary Poppins” actress play with appliqué at the 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards, and she brought back the same texture in full bloom for the next year’s awards ceremony. Her dark blue gown was adorned head-to-toe feather-like appliques that added major texture to her gown.

She then traded pastels for brights at the 2012 Screen Actors’ Guild Awards.

caption This dress was a pop of color. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

We’ve seen Blunt in pastels and dark colors on the red carpet, but she made a statement at the 2012 Screen Actors’ Guild Award. To make sure she stood out against her industry mates, she wore a nearly-neon green gown. She paired the look with silver and gold accessories and subtle coral lipstick.

Her next Met Gala appearance showed a sporty-chic side to her style.

caption Blunt kept it simple at the 2012 Met Gala. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The 2012 Met Gala theme was “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations,” and Blunt dressed to impress in a sporty-chic coral gown. The dress had geometric cutouts on the side and she played up the edginess with a sleek, blunt (no pun intended) bob, as well as a subtle smokey eye to round everything out.

She went metal to kick off the next year’s award season circuit.

caption Blunt with gold for the 2013 Golden Globes. source Jeff Vespa/WireImage

The next year, Blunt wore a similar silhouette as her 2012 Met Gala look, only this time at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards. She also opted for a more showstopping gold color for the gown, complete with what looks like curled flowers to add some texture. She also incorporated some subtle red into the overall look with coordinating earrings and a bracelet to add a little color to the outfit.

The next year, she showed her fun side again for the world premiere of “The Edge of Tomorrow.”

caption Blunt wore a patterned dress in 2014. source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

“The Edge of Tomorrow” may be a serious, action-packed movie, but Blunt didn’t take her character traits to heart at the world premiere of the film. She showed off her fun side again with a whimsical and bright multicolored dress, complete with an eclectic red, purple, and blue pattern and bright pink heels.

She then channeled a Greek goddess look for the 2015 Academy Awards.

caption Blunt had another white dress in 2015. source Jeff Vespa/WireImage

One of her major award show appearances in 2015 brought one of Blunt’s most ethereal looks yet. She channeled a Greek Goddess in a cross-front white gown with pleating on the skirt. She added a touch of teal, including matching earrings with silver embellishments and an accompanying ring.

She ventured into a slightly bohemian style for the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

caption Blunt branched out in this 2017 dress. source Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Blunt tends to go for truly classic style or eclectic patterns, but for the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, she ventured into the bohemian realm with her outfit. The scoop neck dress feature cap sleeves with a subtle, crochet-like slit in the waist. The pattern lends itself to the boho trend the most, however, with a subtle beige color and subtle beading.

Her 2018 red carpet looks started with an adventurous play on structure.

caption This look was different for Blunt. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

We’ve previously seen Blunt in refined and classic silhouettes, but her appearance at the 2018 Oscars showed was it possibly one of the first times Blunt has expanded on her structural style. While her gown is a stunning periwinkle-grey color, what’s truly the star of the show is her embellished shoulders, which look like a chiffon version of shoulder pads.

She mixed metals with a nature-inspired pattern for an Oscars after-party.

caption Blunt wore another gold dress. source Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It’s a known fact that stars change from their red carpet outfits to completely new looks for the Vanity Fair Oscars party following the ceremony. For her chosen look, Blunt mixed an earthy pattern with a shining gold coloring. If you look closely, you can see what looks like a hawk spreading its wings on the torso of the dress.

She went back to her go-to metallic look for the 10th Annual Governor’s Awards, but with a twist.

caption Blunt wore another metallic look, but a bit different. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

We’ve seen Blunt in several metal-colored looks throughout her time in the spotlight, from silvers to golds, but she put a fresh twist on the trend for the 10th Annual Governor Awards late last year. Instead of going with a traditional one-piece gown, she ventured into the world of two pieces, opting for a long sleeve top completely separate from her matching skirt.

For her latest movie circuit, she matched her fashion choices to her whimsical role.

caption Blunt looked the role at the “Mary Poppins” premier. source Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Blunt’s latest role as the classic Disney character Mary Poppins has clearly inspired her wardrobe choices as of late, first noticeable in her blue carpet outfit for the world premiere of the film. The bodice of the dress is classic in itself, but it’s the puffed balloon sleeves that give us true “Mary Poppins” vibes.

For her next premiere, she went a regal route.

caption Blunt wore a bright blue ensemble. source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

“Mary Poppins” the film might be whimsical, but the character herself is decidedly classy and refined, and that’s the exact vibe we get from Blunt’s blue carpet outfit at the European premiere of “Mary Poppins.” For her arrival, she chose a royal blue gown with long sleeves and a high neck, which automatically makes us think of Mary Poppins’ own style.

This year started off on an intricate note at the Golden Globes.

caption Blunt wore an intricate dress to Golden Globe. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hollywood is still in the early stages of this year’s award circuit, but Blunt started things out on a strong note with an intricately detailed dress at the Golden Globes in early January. Both the color and silhouette of the dress are classic, but the fabric and texture are more than meets the eye and feature an array of shapes and patterns throughout

