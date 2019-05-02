A survivor of the UNCC shooting is expected to walk at graduation

caption Emily Houpt is a 23-year-old student at UNCC. source Emily Houpt/Facebook

On Tuesday, a gunman opened fire at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, killing two and injuring four.

One of the four victims, Emily Houpt, is expected to walk in the graduation ceremony next Tuesday.

Houpt, 23, will receive her degree in international studies.

She sustained injuries earlier this week. University officials described her and her family as “clearly shaken” but “alert and in a positive spirit.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A 23-year-old student survivor of the shooting at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte is expected to walk at the school’s graduation ceremony next week, UNCC Chancellor Philip Dubois told Fox 46.

“One of the people receiving their degree this week is Emily Houpt, one of the victims, one of the injured,” Dubois said. “And we are delighted that she will be able to go across the stage.”

According to the outlet, Houpt will receive her degree in international studies.

On Tuesday evening, Emily Houpt sat in class for 10 minutes before a gunman opened fire, killing two and injuring four. On Wednesday, Dubois shared the identities of the victims with ABC News.

Dubois said Ellis Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were killed in the shooting. Drew Pescaro, 19, Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houpt, 23, and Rami Alramadhan, 20, were injured.

Read more: A UNCC student tackled the gunman who opened fire on campus, potentially saving lives before he was killed

The students who were injured are all expected to make a full recovery, Dubois said. As of Wednesday, three out of four were still in the hospital, including Houpt.

Speaking to Fox 46, Dubois said he had a chance to visit the students and their families in the hospital.

“They were all quite alert and in a positive spirit,” he said. “Their families were clearly shaken but they were surrounded by many many friends.”