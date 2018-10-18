Emily Ratajkowski wore a halter top that can best be described as a giant silk scarf hanging from a rope

caption Emily Ratajkowski accessorized with an $825 purse. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from daring looks, Emily Ratajkowski recently rocked an unconventional halter top.

On Tuesday, the model celebrated the launch of Moët & Chandon’s new limited-edition bottles of Champagne, made in collaboration with designer Virgil Abloh, in New York City.

At the event, Ratajkowski wore a black halter top that can best be described as a giant silk scarf hanging from a long white rope.

caption Ratajkowski wore her hair down in a sleek look. source Splash News

A piece from Monse’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection, the sleeveless number featured an asymmetrical hemline and open back.

caption The Monse top ties together in the back. source Splash News

Ratajkowski paired the designer top with white wide-leg pants, an $825 handbag by Carolina Santo Domingo, and $398 Stuart Weitzman heels.

She kept her makeup simple with a classic cat eye, pinkish-beige lip gloss, and warm-toned blush.

