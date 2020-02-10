Emily Ratajkowski brought the bare-midriff trend back from the early 2000s for her Oscars after-party look

caption Emily Ratajkowski wore natural-looking makeup for her red-carpet appearance. source Gregg DeGuire/Stringer/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

She walked the red carpet in a two-piece ensemble, which featured a white crop top and matching floor-length skirt.

The outfit was designed by Christy Rilling Studio and Inamorata, a clothing company created by Ratajkowski.

Her look channeled the bare-midriff trend, which was especially popular in the early 2000s.

Emily Ratajkowski brought an early-2000’s fashion trend to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party over the weekend.

She attended the red-carpet event in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday wearing a white, two-piece outfit comprised of a bra-style crop top and low-rise skirt that revealed her bare midriff.

To complete the look, the model wore a silver bracelet, matching ring, and natural-looking makeup.

According to an Instagram post from stylist Emma Jade Morrison, Ratajkowski’s look was custom-made for her by Christy Rilling Studio and Inamorata, a clothing company created by the model. In an email sent to Insider, a representative for Christy Rilling Studio confirmed that Ratajkowski helped create the outfit.

“Emily gave us the inspiration behind this look and helped to design it,” the representative said. “It was a real collaboration. This custom look was made in our New York atelier.”

Her makeup, on the other hand, was done by artist Hung Vanngo, who used products from YSL Beauty.

Emily Ratajkowski wore natural-looking makeup for her red-carpet appearance.

The bare-midriff trend was first made popular in the ’90s, but it became especially popular in the early 2000s when celebrities were constantly photographed wearing clothes that exposed their stomachs.

Low-rise pants and skirts were also a staple of the earlier decade. The Cut predicted a return of the controversial fashion trend back in 2018, and stars like Bella Hadid have since reignited the style.

Representatives for Inamorata did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.