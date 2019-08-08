Emily Ratajkowski posed with her underarm hair on display to make a point about women’s right to choose, and yet some people are begging the model to shave

caption Emily Ratajkowski. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In addition to writing for the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, model Emily Ratajkowski made a statement about underarm hair and women’s right to choose during her photo shoot for the magazine.

On Thursday, Harper’s Bazaar shared an essay written by the model, titled “Emily Ratajkowski Explores What It Means to Be Hyper Feminine.” A photo of Ratajkowski holding her arms above her head, and therefore revealing her unshaven armpit hair, was placed above the article.

Now, some people are criticizing the picture, taken by photographer Michael Avedon, and are begging Ratajkowski to shave.

Emily Ratajkowski discussed her choice to not shave her underarms in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar

In her essay, Ratajkowski said she feels “strong and free” when wearing a tank top with no bra underneath. She then compared the feeling to the one she gets when she doesn’t shave her underarm hair.

“If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that’s up to me,” Ratajkowski said in her Harper’s Bazaar essay. “For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose – a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair.”

“On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy,” she continued. “And there is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a ‘bad feminist,’ to borrow from Roxane Gay.”

“As long as the decision is my choice, then it’s the right choice,” Ratajkowski said. “Ultimately, the identity and sexuality of an individual is up to them and no one else.”

Read more: Emily Ratajkowski shuts down people body shaming her friend after she shared a swimsuit photo on Instagram

However, some are criticizing the model for her choice to grow underarm hair

On Twitter, some questioned if Ratajkowski’s choice not to shave could be considered feminist. Others said they personally would not go without shaving.

A recent picture on Harper’s Bazaar Russia featuring @emrata with armpit hair got me wondering, is that feminism? ???? — ت (@MissSafadi) August 8, 2019

I get it????. I'm going to stick to shaving though????. #feminismfurtherbeautiful @EmilyRatajkowski Shows Off Her #ArmpitHair, Writes Essay About Feminismhttps://t.co/EjYbA3ZZ3t — Silvia Platsis (@SilviaPlatsis) August 8, 2019

Many people also left comments underneath Ratajkowski’s Instagram post about her essay, and told her to shave.

“No woman should have hairy armpits,” one Instagram user wrote. “I’m all for feminism, but it’s not very flattering. Even I shave my armpits and I’m a bloke.”

“You need a Gillette,” another person said, suggested Ratajkowski use a popular razor brand.

“Shave your armpits, it’s awful,” someone wrote.

Still, many people support Ratajkowski and her photo

On Twitter, numerous people thanked Ratajkowski for her essay, and said her photo encouraged them to be less insecure about their underarm hair.

Ratajkowski isn’t the first celebrity to star in a magazine with unshaven underarms

In June, Halsey appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone’s July 2019 issue wearing a white tank top. Like Ratajkowski, she raised her arms in the photo and showed unshaven underarm-hair stubble.

Rather than receiving mass criticism in response to her photo, Halsey was largely praised. Everyone from fans to singer Zara Larsson commented on the photo, and said Halsey inspired them to go without shaving.

Representatives for Emily Ratajkowski and Michael Avedon did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s requests for comment.