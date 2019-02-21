Eminem called out Netflix for canceling ‘The Punisher,’ but data suggests the show’s audience had declined dramatically

Eminem called Netflix out on Twitter on Wednesday for canceling “The Punisher.”

But data showed that viewership for the Marvel series had dropped significantly.

Eminem is a huge fan of Netflix’s Marvel series, “The Punisher.” Too bad the streaming giant just canceled it.

Netflix canceled “The Punisher” on Monday along with “Jessica Jones,” putting an official end to its Marvel TV universe that also included “Daredevil,” “Luke Cage,” and “Iron Fist” (all of which were canceled late last year). Eminem isn’t happy about it, and called Netflix out on Twitter Wednesday night.

Eminem wrote: “DEAR @NETFLIX, REGARDING YOUR CANCELLATION OF THE PUNISHER, YOU ARE BLOWING IT!! SINCERELY, MARSHALL”

Eminem joins a loyal fanbase upset to see the Netflix Marvel shows go. Fans even launched an online campaign called “#SaveDaredevil” after the show was canceled

But data suggests that Netflix was right to cancel “The Punisher.” Viewership for the show dropped 40% from 2017’s first season to last month’s second season in their first weekends of release, according to data from analytics company Jumpshot provided to Business Insider.

Buzz for the other shows had dropped, as well. A social-media analysis from Crimson Hexagon in October, after “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist” were canceled, showed that the online conversation surrounding the series had fallen dramatically from their first to second seasons.

And Eminem shouldn’t expect Marvel owner Disney to save the show on its upcoming streaming service, Disney+. He should probably just say goodbye to “The Punisher” for good.

