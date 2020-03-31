Eminem shared a rare insight into his relationship with his daughter Hailie: ‘She’s made me proud for sure’

caption Eminem opened up about being a dad. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Eminem talked about his daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers on Mike Tyson’s podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.”

He shared a rare insight into how proud he is of her and what she’s up to now.

Scott Mathers has grown a following of 1.9 million on Instagram as an influencer.

Eminem went on Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” earlier this month and opened up about fatherhood. He shared a rare insight into what his daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is up to right now and how proud he is of her.

“No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good,” Eminem said when Tyson asked whether she had any children herself. “She’s made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college.”

Scott Mathers studied psychology at Michigan State University and graduated with a 3.9 GPA. She featured prominently in Eminem’s music when she was a baby, so fans heard about their father-daughter relationship in songs like “Mockingbird” and “Hailie’s Song.”

Eminem said it was “crazy” how much she has grown up since then. At 24 years old. she is now an Instagram influencer with 1.9 million followers.

Eminem has three children: Scott Mathers and her two half-sisters, Whitney Scott Mathers and Alaina Marie Mathers, whom Eminem adopted with his ex-wife, Kimberly Anne Scott.

“I have a niece that I have helped raised, too, [who’s] pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26,” he said of them on the podcast. “And then I have a younger one that’s 17 now.

“So when I think about my accomplishments like that’s probably the thing that I’m the most proud of, you know, is that – is being able to raise kids.”

Back in 2018, Scott Mathers told The Daily Mail she and her father were “very close.”

