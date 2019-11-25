I tested out Emirates’ first class suites, and it was clear why they were voted the best in the world — especially if you hate other people

caption Making myself at home in the suite. source Insider/Rachel Hosie

Emirates’ newest first class suites were voted best in the world at this year’s TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The suites feature floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, meaning they offer unrivaled privacy.

While at the Dubai Airshow 2019, I checked out the suites to see just why they were voted the best first class of any airline.

They’re ridiculously luxurious and don’t even feel like being on a plane, but the full enclosure wouldn’t be ideal if you were travelling on, say, a honeymoon.

Emirates’ newest first class suites were voted the best in the world in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for airlines in 2019 – and after testing them out, I’ve ever wanted to fly first class more.

The suites, which are found on board Emirates‘ Boeing 777 planes, are particularly unique thanks to the privacy they offer: With floor to ceiling sliding doors, travellers can enjoy being totally closed off from everyone else on board, should they so wish.

As part of a video trip sponsored by Airbus, I recently visited the Dubai Airshow and had the chance to check out the suites in order to find out why they’re the best of the best.

Unfortunately I didn’t actually get to experience a flight – the plane was grounded the whole time – but I did get to spend a decent amount of time making myself at home in the suites and checking out the different ways they can be used.

Emirates launched its latest first class suites in 2018, and each 777 plane features just six of the premium seats, which were inspired by the interior of a Mercedes.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

The plush cream leather chairs are incredibly spacious and comfy, each one featuring a small suede pillow.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

There’s more leg room than anyone could need — each suite offers 40 square feet of personal space. I’m 5’9″ and feel pretty squished in economy, so having this much room to stretch out was amazing.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

At 32 inches, fortunately the screens are big enough that travellers can still see what they’re watching despite all that legroom.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

The average person wouldn’t be able to reach the screen from their seat, so there’s a tablet to the side of the chair for controlling not just the TV but also seat position and lighting. You can also video call the staff if you want to order anything.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

A basket of snacks is waiting for travellers when they sit down, full of chocolate licorice, chips, mints, a mini chocolate bar, and even rehydration tablets.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

On either side of the screen, glass cabinets feature even more nibbles and a selection of soft drinks as well as a proper, heavy-bottomed glass tumbler. As someone who likes to drink a lot of water when on long-haul flights, not having to harass the flight attendants for soft drinks all the time seems great.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

In front of the screen, a secret cabinet opens up to reveal a sizeable mirror, a leather-bound notebook and pen, and some toiletries.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

There’s a refreshing towelette, facial toning lotion, eye cream, pillow mist, and sleep oil.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

If you’re in one of the window suites, you get a pair of binoculars for peering out of the window, which is pretty cool.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

If you’re in one of the middle suites, you won’t get binoculars. However, there are virtual windows so you don’t feel like you’re missing out — the clever fake windows show what’s outside thanks to the plane’s cameras. It really did feel like you were looking out of a normal window, showing the grounds of the airshow outside.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

There’s ample storage around the seat — this is just one of multiple cabinets.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

One of the most practical aspects of the suites, however, is that they come with a proper wardrobe and hangers for keeping suits, coats, and dresses looking good for any black tie gala you may be attending upon landing.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

In a far cry from the economy experience most of us know so well, the headphones in first class come in a zip-sealed leather case.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

They’re stylish noise-cancelling ones by Bowers & Wilkins — similar ones retail for around $200 normally.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

To the side of the seat, there’s yet another panel which allows travellers control over the temperature of their suite. I often find myself shivering on planes, so the ability to set my own temperature would be dreamy.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

Lighting can also be changed to suit your preference, and the ceiling features Emirates’ trademark starry lights.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

Every suite is designed in a lavish and sleek way, and features fresh orchids and a Ghaf tree design, which is the national tree of the UAE.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

The seats can be configured to any level of reclining, including a set “zero-gravity” position which is designed to aid circulation and is also just really comfortable.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

When you first sit down in your suite, both the window and sliding doors will be open.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

However, the floor-to-ceiling doors can be closed whenever you like.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

You can also close the window for ultimate privacy, though this is not the most sociable way to travel if you’re not alone.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

Unlike in economy and business class, Emirates’ first class passengers have the luxury of dining whenever they want. The drinks on offer are all top quality, too — while business class passengers get Veuve Clicquot Champagne, for example, those in first class get Dom Pérignon.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

Food-wise it’s an à la carte menu of five appetizers plus a salad bar, five main courses, and five desserts as well as fresh fruit and cheese. This photo shows just one appetizer, the Arabic mezze.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

It includes traditional dips like hummus…

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

… cheeses …

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

… stuffed vine leaves …

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

… and a whole basket of different types of bread.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

If that sounds like a bit much, however, you could opt for something smaller…

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

…Like this highly Instagrammable toast topped with seafood and vegetables.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

Three courses later, you’ll probably be ready for a snooze, so Emirates staff will come around and transform your suite into a cosy cocoon for sleeping.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

The bed is Emirates’ biggest yet, and first class passengers get a cosy duvet, faux sheepskin blanket, and crisp fluffy pillow, too. I lay down in the bed and honestly did not want to get up.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

An eye mask, fluffy slippers, and cosy pyjamas designed to regulate body temperature and maintain hydration are also provided.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

There’s also an amenity kit — one for men and another for women — full of Bulgari toiletries to get you ready for bed and feeling fresh again when you wake.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

Everything considered, it’s pretty clear why Emirates suites were named the best first class.

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

We may not have actually flown anywhere in the suites, but even just checking them out on the ground, they were worlds apart from anything I’ve ever experienced.

In fact, you may very well even forget you’re on a plane, particularly if you’re traveling alone.

Being fully enclosed allows for unrivaled privacy, but if you’re travelling with a partner, friends, or family, it may not be what you really want.

Either way, this is the height of luxury when it comes to air travel – but with a 7-hour flight from Dubai to Singapore costing around $3,500, it’s a luxury that doesn’t come cheap.

