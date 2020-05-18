Gen Z influencers Emma Chamberlain and Bretman Rock say business hasn’t changed much in the pandemic — but they’ve had to become their own producers and directors

caption Emma Chamberlain. source Jerod Harris/Getty Images

During the coronavirus pandemic, YouTubers and influencers Emma Chamberlain and Bretman Rock are continuing to create content.

Both told Business Insider that more brands have actually reached out to them during the pandemic.

One real challenge has been coordinating their own shoots.

For influencer Emma Chamberlain, life hasn’t changed too much in quarantine.

“Luckily for me, I’ve always been kind of a homebody,” she told Business Insider. “I’ve always preferred to work from home and film the majority of my content at home.”

Chamberlain is a bona fide Gen Z celebrity. She has almost 9 million YouTube subscribers, over 9 million Instagram followers, and almost 6 million TikTok followers. She first rose to fame with her wildly popular YouTube channel, and has continued to post consistently during the pandemic.

When it comes to coronavirus impacting the influencing industry, Chamberlain said she hasn’t “noticed much of a change” when it comes to her business, with new brands even reaching out to work with her: “I might be really fortunate in that way.”

But she’s not the only one: beauty YouTuber and influencer Bretman Rock told Business Insider that more brands have been reaching out to him.

“I feel like I’ve been more successful than I thought I would be,” Rock said. And, during these precarious times, he added: “I feel honored that I’ve been able to continue securing organic partnerships.”

caption Bretman Rock. source Sara Weiss

Instead, both of them have faced a different quandary: navigating content creation without their usual support.

For Chamberlain, one major shift has come from navigating her media appearances. She said magazine and video interviews that were planned pre-pandemic have continued on virtually.

“I’ve done two video interviews where I filmed them myself,” Chamberlain said. “I’m responsible for my lighting, for my makeup – that normally I’m very blessed to have help with – I need to learn how to have a backdrop, and try to look good on camera.”

That means that Chamberlain is responsible for the details that are normally handled by someone else – and the new challenges that the pandemic has brought with it, like coordinating Zoom calls and lighting at home.

“Being my own producer and director and all of it, I now appreciate the work that goes into these things so much more,” Chamberlain said.

That’s been true for Rock, too; he said that he doesn’t want to bring in his editor or videographer for any shoots, so he’s been tackling that set-up on his own.

“Yesterday I literally spent three hours setting up lights myself,” Rock said. Without the support, “I feel like I’ve been so spoiled setting things up.”

Rock has been leaning on fellow YouTubers and influencers for advice. He said that he’s mainly been asking James Charles for help, but Patrick Starr has been his go-to when it comes to figuring out the perfect backdrop.

Both Rock and Chamberlain said they’re excited to relinquish these duties when the pandemic ends.

“When it comes to me doing those types of things, I kind of like when I’m out of control a little bit,” Chamberlain said. She said she enjoys the different perspectives directors or interviewers bring to her appearances, and “it’s really nice to kind of just show up and leave.”

Rock said, “It’s not my gig, it’s not for me, I miss my editor.”