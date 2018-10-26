Emma Stone said all her ‘organs shifted’ and she ‘couldn’t breathe’ after wearing a corset for a role

caption Emma Stone stars alongside Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult, and Joe Alwyn in “The Favourite.” source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Emma Stone shot the majority of her upcoming period drama “The Favourite” while wearing a corset.

During a recent appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” the actress revealed that she had difficulty breathing in the restrictive garment.

“Women existed like that for such a long time, which gives you a lot of sympathy for that time period and what they were going through,” she said. “After a month, all my organs shifted.”

Stone plays a palace servant named Abigail in 18th century England, when Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) was at war with France. Alongside Rachel Weisz, who plays the Queen’s close friend Lady Sarah, the leading ladies shot the majority of their scenes wearing the restrictive garment.

“After a month, all my organs shifted,” she said. “It was gross and if you don’t have to, don’t do it.”

caption Emma Stone plays a servant with aristocratic roots. source Yorgos Lanthimos/Twentieth Century Fox

Stone also revealed that the smell of menthol would sometimes help alleviate her discomfort.

“I would smell menthol and it would make me think I was in a wide-open space and could breathe for a moment in time,” she said.

Indeed, a long-term practice of corseting the waist has been known to force the liver and the stomach downward, deform the ribs, and malign the spine, as reported by Forbes.

“The effect of tight restriction on the lungs was particularly troubling; the lower lobes of the lungs are prevented from expanded fully when taking a breath, resulting in extra strain,” CNET reported, noting that this strain can exacerbate lung conditions such as tuberculosis and pneumonia.

“The Favourite” will be in theaters November 23, 2018. You can watch the trailer below.

