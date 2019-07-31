Emma Watson posted a throwback photo with J.K. Rowling to celebrate the ‘Harry Potter’ author’s birthday

caption Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling in 2013. source David M. Benett/Getty Images for Lumos

Emma Watson shared a throwback photo with “Harry Potter” writer J.K. Rowling and costar Evanna Lynch to celebrate the author’s 54th birthday.

“Sexy and scary! You smashed this. All the love to you Jo. Happy Birthday!!!! Extra points to @msevylynch for being the most perfect cat,” Watson captioned a photo shared on Instagram and Twitter.

The image showed Watson dressed as Wonder Woman, Evanna Lynch wearing cat-like makeup, and Rowling opting for frightening makeup and a fake horn on the side of her head.

It’s unclear when the stars gathered in those costumes, but Watson previously shared a photo of herself in the superhero outfit in September 2018 to celebrate the September/October choice for her feminist book club (called Our Shared Shelf).

In response to her throwback image, Lynch wrote: “Ahhhh I didn’t know this photo existed!!!!”

caption Evanna Lynch commented on Emma Watson’s photo. source Emma Watson/Instagram

Watson has grown up in front of fans with her role as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films. The first movie was released in 2001 and the final installment, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” hit theaters in 2011.

caption Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe. source Warner Bros.

Since the final movie came out, Watson has gone on to star alongside Ezra Miller and Logan Lerman in the coming-of-age movie “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “The Bling Ring,” and “Beauty and the Beast.” She’s also outspoken about gender equality and has given speeches in support of HeForShe, a UN Women campaign that was launched in 2014.

Next, she’ll appear as Meg in a film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.” The movie will be directed by “Lady Bird’s” Greta Gerwig, with Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet also set to star.

Lynch made her “Harry Potter” debut as Luna Lovegood with 2007’s “Order of the Phoenix.” Since “HP” came to an end, she has participated in theater productions and independent movies. The actress also competed on season 27 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and finished the competition in third place.

Lynch, who has been outspoken about previously experiencing an eating disorder, also cofounded Kinder Beauty Box (a subscription service that features cruelty-free and vegan products) with “Victorious” star Daniella Monet. She also hosts a “friendly vegan” podcast called “The ChickPeeps Podcast.”

Rowling has further expanded the “Harry Potter” world thanks to the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise. The first film, led by Eddie Redmayne, was released in 2016. The sequel, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” came out in 2018. Rowling has been hands-on with both films as a writer and a producer. Three more films are planned for the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

In addition, Rowling has released four books under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, as part of a crime series called “Cormoran Strike.”