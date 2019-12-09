Emma Watson put a gothic twist on her red-carpet style in a black dress and velvet thigh-high boots

caption Emma Watson attends the “Little Women” premiere in New York City on Saturday. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Watson put a gothic twist on her signature style while attending the “Little Women” premiere in New York City on Saturday.

The actress hit the red carpet in a black Balenciaga dress, which was both shapeless and sleeveless. The $5,200 gown featured ruffled lace across the chest, and also had a thigh-high slit draped across the right side of its skirt.

Watson kept her hair and makeup much simpler, donning a red wine-colored lipstick and a wavy updo with a few strands loose around her face.

While her dress was undoubtedly eye-catching, Watson’s Balenciaga boots stole the show.

She wore a $2,050 pair of black heels from the brand, which were made from velvet and extended above her thighs. The soles of her shoes also appear to have been rather long.

To complete her Balenciaga ensemble, Watson carried a shell-shaped clutch in a matching black color scheme. At the time of writing, a version of the handbag with a pearl strap retails for $1,690.

Watson was one of many well-dressed celebrities at the movie premiere. On the red carpet, she posed alongside three of her costars -Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, and Saoirse Ronan – all of whom were impeccably dressed.

Pugh opted for a blue, off-the-shoulder minidress with strappy heels, while Scanlen went with a white, high-neck gown.

Ronan, on the other hand, matched Watson in a black dress and boots, though her gown featured sheer sleeves, an embellished white bib, and a thigh-high slit on the left side of its skirt.