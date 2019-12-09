Emma Watson put a gothic twist on her red-carpet style in a black dress and velvet thigh-high boots

- source
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
- Emma Watson attended the “Little Women” premiere in New York City on Saturday.
- She walked the red carpet wearing an all-black ensemble, which included a $5,200 sleeveless dress with a thigh-high slit.
- To complete the gothic outfit, Watson wore $2,050 thigh-high boots made from velvet, and carried a $1,690 clutch that looked like a shell.
- Her entire look was designed by Balenciaga.
Emma Watson put a gothic twist on her signature style while attending the “Little Women” premiere in New York City on Saturday.
The actress hit the red carpet in a black Balenciaga dress, which was both shapeless and sleeveless. The $5,200 gown featured ruffled lace across the chest, and also had a thigh-high slit draped across the right side of its skirt.
Watson kept her hair and makeup much simpler, donning a red wine-colored lipstick and a wavy updo with a few strands loose around her face.
- source
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
While her dress was undoubtedly eye-catching, Watson’s Balenciaga boots stole the show.
She wore a $2,050 pair of black heels from the brand, which were made from velvet and extended above her thighs. The soles of her shoes also appear to have been rather long.
- source
- Taylor Hill/Getty Images
To complete her Balenciaga ensemble, Watson carried a shell-shaped clutch in a matching black color scheme. At the time of writing, a version of the handbag with a pearl strap retails for $1,690.
- source
- Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Watson was one of many well-dressed celebrities at the movie premiere. On the red carpet, she posed alongside three of her costars -Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, and Saoirse Ronan – all of whom were impeccably dressed.
Pugh opted for a blue, off-the-shoulder minidress with strappy heels, while Scanlen went with a white, high-neck gown.
Ronan, on the other hand, matched Watson in a black dress and boots, though her gown featured sheer sleeves, an embellished white bib, and a thigh-high slit on the left side of its skirt.
- source
- Taylor Hill/Getty Images
