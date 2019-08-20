Emma Watson and Tom Felton have been good friends ever since ‘Harry Potter.’ Here are their cutest moments together.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have known each other since 1999 and have starred as Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies.

A photo shared in August of 2018 of the two stars playing guitar while wearing pajamas led fans to rally for them to date.

Watson previously revealed that she had a crush on him while filming the early “HP” films, while Felton has said that they’re just friends.

They’ve continued to remain close since the “Harry Potter” films wrapped.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton are known for their roles as Hemione Granger and Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise, and they’ve been friends for a decade.

The two stars met on the set of the first “Harry Potter” movie, which hit theaters in November of 2001. To this day, they remain close and share photos and videos from their reunions. Most recently, Felton shared a photo of the pair playing guitar in their pajamas, which had longtime fans rallying for them to be a couple.

“Quick learner x,” he captioned the image, which showed Watson holding the guitar while Felton showed her how to hold the instrument.

Here’s a roundup of the Watson and Felton’s sweetest moments and things they’ve said about each other.

In a 2011 cover story for Seventeen magazine, Watson said that she had a crush on Felton during the first two ‘Harry Potter’ films

“He was my first crush,” she said. “He totally knows. We talked about it – we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

Felton later said that he found Watson’s revelation to be ‘flattering’

“We’ve been friends for a long time and it’s very flattering,” he told Metro UK. “I had a little boy crush on Helena Bonham Carter [who played Bellatrix Lestrange], she’s a very beautiful woman.”

While appearing on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ the following year, Watson said that she had a big crush on Felton when she was a preteen

Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.

“Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton,” she said on the talk show. “We love a bad guy and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard. And that just did it, really. He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool.”

“He totally knew [about the crush] and the thing is that he’d tell everyone, ‘I see her in a younger, sisterly way,’ and it just broke my heart. It still does,” she added.

‘Harry Potter’ producer David Heyman reportedly said that Felton helped Watson navigate her increasing fame

“There was a time on the third film where Emma was really uncomfortable with her celebrity and what it meant,” Heyman reportedly said at a roundtable event. “And Tom was absolutely brilliant. We were filming Hagrid’s lesson with the Hippogriff, and Tom and Emma were really friendly, and Tom really encouraged Emma to engage with the fans in the way that she hadn’t. It was like she needed someone, a friend, to go on that [journey] with her. They were all looking out for each other.”

In 2016, Felton said they were just friends

“We were always very close, but no, nothing of that nature,” Felton told “E! News” at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park in Universal Studios Hollywood. “Sorry to disappoint.”

He had a similar response to Seventeen magazine at the event, saying that he wasn’t aware of her crush at the time of filming.

“No. Sorry I’m being a bit aloof with my answers,” Felton said.

The following year, Felton attended the premiere of Watson’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ reboot

Tom Felton in March 2017.

Felton skipped the red carpet at the event, but costar Matthew Lewis (who played Neville Longbottom in the franchise) was in attendance and posed for paparazzi photos.

In April 2018, Felton shared a photo of himself with Watson and Lewis

“School mates #hogwartsalumni,” he captioned the black-and-white image.

Ahead of the release of Felton’s YouTube original series called ‘Origin’ in late 2018, Watson showed support by posting a selfie of the two at the beach

“Congrats dear friend,” she wrote.

???????? Tom’s @OriginSeries is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend. pic.twitter.com/P5LzXOkKBH — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) November 8, 2018

The actress also said that Felton had been “tolerating my subpar skating skills since 1999” (which is likely when they first met) and shared a video of them skateboarding.

“Easy with the wobbling, keep your feet still!” Felton said while Watson laughed behind him.

He went on to jokingly tell her that she was “dancing around on the board like a clown.”

Felton later told Us Weekly that they hang out more often than fans would expect

“We do see each other quite a lot actually,” he said. “We just don’t always post pictures about it. Everyone loves the reunion of it. We’re reuniting all the time we just don’t always post it on Instagram.”

The actor went on to explain that Watson happened to be “in my neighborhood and I hadn’t seen her for a few months.”

“I decided to take her for a skateboarding lesson, which she was very good at,” he said. “She’s quite hard on herself. But she’s actually very good at it. So yeah, that was fun. I always enjoy spending time with her.”