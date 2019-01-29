A 19-year-old allegedly faked a kidnapping in order to blackmail his mother into paying a $130 ransom

- source
- Sumter County Sheriffs Office
- A 19-year-old from South Carolina allegedly faked his own kidnapping and attempted to blackmail his mom for a $130 ransom.
- According to Sumter County police, Emmanuel Franklin’s mom, Velisa Ward, recieved a call claiming that her son would be harmed or killed if she did not pay his kidnappers money.
- Franklin has since been arrested on charges of extortion and blackmail.
A 19-year-old from South Carolina faked his own kidnapping and attempted to blackmail his mom into paying a ransom, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
On January 22, police responded to a call from Velisa Ward, who believed her son Emmanuel Franklin had faked his own kidnapping, according to a copy of the incident report reviewed by INSIDER.
Ward told police she received a call from Franklin and another unknown person demanding that she pay $130 or Franklin would be harmed or killed.
Read more: A man walked out of a Moscow art gallery with a $1 million painting after being mistaken for an employee
The person on the phone demanded that she deliver the ransom money to a mailbox at a second address: Franklin’s father’s house, per the incident report.
According to CBS-affiliated WLTX, Franklin later told police that he made up the story and fabricated the situation to get $130 from his mother.
Franklin was arrested Thursday on charges of blackmail and extortion.
- Read more:
- A woman was reportedly kicked off a United Airlines flight after complaining about sitting between ‘two big pigs’
- The trailer for Lindsay Lohan’s first movie in 6 years is here and there are werewolves
- Lyft rider charged with murder after prosecutors say he stabbed his heavily pregnant driver and stole her SUV