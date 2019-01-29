A 19-year-old allegedly faked a kidnapping in order to blackmail his mother into paying a $130 ransom

caption Emmanuel Franklin. source Sumter County Sheriffs Office

A 19-year-old from South Carolina allegedly faked his own kidnapping and attempted to blackmail his mom for a $130 ransom.

According to Sumter County police, Emmanuel Franklin’s mom, Velisa Ward, recieved a call claiming that her son would be harmed or killed if she did not pay his kidnappers money.

Franklin has since been arrested on charges of extortion and blackmail.

A 19-year-old from South Carolina faked his own kidnapping and attempted to blackmail his mom into paying a ransom, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 22, police responded to a call from Velisa Ward, who believed her son Emmanuel Franklin had faked his own kidnapping, according to a copy of the incident report reviewed by INSIDER.

Ward told police she received a call from Franklin and another unknown person demanding that she pay $130 or Franklin would be harmed or killed.

Read more: A man walked out of a Moscow art gallery with a $1 million painting after being mistaken for an employee

The person on the phone demanded that she deliver the ransom money to a mailbox at a second address: Franklin’s father’s house, per the incident report.

According to CBS-affiliated WLTX, Franklin later told police that he made up the story and fabricated the situation to get $130 from his mother.

Franklin was arrested Thursday on charges of blackmail and extortion.