French President Macron called Australian Prime Minister’s wife ‘delicious’ during a speech

When French President Emmanuel Macron gave thanks to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a speech on Wednesday, some considered his sentiment a little too generous.

“I wanted to thank you for your welcome,” Macron said. “Thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome.”

"I want to thank you for your welcome, you and your delicious wife" @EmmanuelMacron says to @TurnbullMalcolm pic.twitter.com/bIn6kokiYW — ABC Sydney (@abcsydney) May 2, 2018

People on social media immediately took notice and started asking questions:

Did Macron just say to Turnbull he wanted to thank his "delicious wife"? — Matthew Doran (@MattDoran91) May 2, 2018

The French President @EmmanuelMacron just referrened to @TurnbullMalcolm 's "delicious wife", in a slightly awkward mistranslation I imagine — Nadia Daly (@nadiasdaly) May 2, 2018

“I want to thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome” – French President to Malcolm Turnbull. Not sure if this was something lost in translation or just something very ~French~ pic.twitter.com/OuzAG82Wwm — James O'Doherty (@jmodoh) May 2, 2018

Australia-based Associated Press reporter, Jamie McKinnell, shed light on what could have been an innocent translation gaffe:

This might help explain the awkward mistranslation of the French President describing Malcolm Turnbull's wife as "delicious". pic.twitter.com/CTDE7ANunY — Jamie McKinnell (@jamie86) May 2, 2018

“This might explain the awkward mistranslation of the French President describing Malcolm Turnbull’s wife as delicious,” McKinnell said, attaching a picture of the Google translation for the French word, “délicieux,” which can be interpreted as “delightful” or “lovely” – as well as “delicious,” though it is unlikely Macron meant it in the way that term is traditionally used in English.

Macron arrived in Sydney for a two-day trip, where he and Turnbull discussed trade, defense, and shared goals. He is the second sitting French president to make an official visit to the country.