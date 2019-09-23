The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2019 Emmys

caption Randall Park and his wife Jae W. Suh attend the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hollywood’s most famous couples were out in full force for the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen were the picture of glamour as they walked the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, as did Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart.

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo coordinated their looks for the award show, while Georges LeBar and RuPaul paid tribute to their own individual styles.

From matching suits to contrasting ensembles, here are the best-dressed couples of the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe wore show-stopping colors.

Brown wore a red tuxedo, while Bathe opted for a blue off-the-shoulder gown with a short train.

Both Renn Hawkey and Vera Farmiga donned monochromatic looks.

Hawkey opted for all black with his traditional tuxedo. Farmiga, on the other hand, chose a bright red dress with a high neckline and long sleeves.

Randall Park and his wife Jae W. Suh chose classic styles for the event.

Suh’s black-and-gray floral dress perfectly matched her husband’s navy suit.

Ted Danson and Mary Mary Steenburgen opted for contrasting outfits.

The couple looked classic on the purple carpet, with Danson in a traditional suit and Steenburgen wearing a white long-sleeved dress.

Peter Dinklage wore a traditional suit while his wife Erica Schmidt chose something more colorful.

She donned a pink long-sleeved gown with a green floral pattern from top to bottom.

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart embraced fall colors.

Anderson paired a mustard-colored jacket with black pants, while Stewart donned an off-the-shoulder red dress made from velvet.

Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee-Colbert both looked elegant on the purple carpet.

Colbert chose a shiny suit for the event, and McGee-Colbert opted for a strapless ruffled orange dress.

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo matched in black ensembles.

While Adams wore a tan dress with a sheer black overlay, her husband wore a traditional black suit.

Georges LeBar and RuPaul showcased their individual styles.

RuPaul went all out in a pink suit with a black floral pattern. LeBar took the opposite approach, donning a simple black suit with squared sunglasses.

Terrence Howard and Mira Howard both picked outfits with standout details.

Terrence Howard stood out in a sea of black suits by opting for navy pants and a black vest with silver detail. Crowns were emblazoned on his shoes, which appeared to be a reference to his show “Empire.” Howard’s wife Mira was pretty in a peach gown, which featured a silver belt and matching embellishments at the top of the strapless dress.

Fred Armisen and Natasha Lyonne channeled Old Hollywood glamour.

The funny couple oozed retro style on Sunday night. Armisen kept things simple in a black tuxedo, letting Lyonne take the spotlight in her stunning gold gown. The dress featured long sleeves and a matching gold bow at the neck.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher weren’t afraid to sport bold colors on the purple carpet.

The “Borat” star gave his black suit a bright pop of color with a pink shirt underneath. Fisher opted for a metallic vibe with her stunning silver dress and matching clutch.

Mark Foster and Julia Garner matched the purple carpet.

Foster, the lead singer of Foster the People, opted for a classic black tuxedo. Garner, who won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress and gave one of the night’s most memorable speeches, stood out in a bold purple gown with a daring cutout.

Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter complimented each other in classic colors.

Cheadle had fun with his Emmys outfit, opting for a white suit jacket and a gold tie that paired well with his wife’s red dress.

Brittany Snow and her fiancé Tyler Stanaland looked stunning on the purple carpet together.

Brittany Snow and her realtor fiancé keep their love life fairly private, but they turned heads on Sunday night. Stanaland opted for a classic black tuxedo, while Snow stunned in a pale-blue strapless gown that channeled Cinderella.