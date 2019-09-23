The best and wildest looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Emmys

- source
- John Shearer/Getty Images
- The 2019 Emmy Awards took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles, California.
- Some celebrities arrived in glamorous ensembles, while others went with more daring looks.
- Emilia Clarke, for example, attended the event wearing a teal gown with pockets.
- Billy Porter also turned heads in a pinstripe and oversized hat.
The 2019 Emmy Awards welcomed television’s biggest stars at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.
Zendaya and Emilia Clarke both wore glamorous gowns for the event, becoming some of the best-dressed celebrities of the night. Billie Porter, who opted for a more daring style, also looked stunning in his unique menswear ensemble.
From giant sleeves to sleek gowns, here’s a look at some of the best and wildest outfits celebrities wore to this year’s show.
Indya Moore made an impression in a strapless white gown.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Her dress featured a zipper down the top, as well as two thigh-high slits on her skirt.
“Saturday Night Live” star Ego Nwodim chose a stunning silver dress.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The gown featured a halter-style top, as well as a thigh-high slit that revealed her strappy sandals.
Dasha Polanco’s sleeves stole the show.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Each sleeve of her white gown was adorned with a giant pink bow that matched her satin belt.
Screenwriter Steven Canals brought some drama to the purple carpet.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Patricia Clarkson dazzled in a maroon dress covered in sparkles.
- John Shearer/Getty Images
Her gown featured an off-the-shoulder top and thin bell sleeves. Its skirt also extended into a short train around her feet.
Actor Zoe Kazan turned heads with her tricolored ensemble.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The black dress featured two rows of red-and-pink fabric that intersected to create a bow and giant sleeves.
Rachel Brosnahan donned a futuristic dress with a geometric neckline.
- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The blue dress was also covered in sparkles, and featured a thigh-high slit.
Zendaya stunned in a sleek green gown with a sheer top and satin skirt.
- ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
She completed the look with green heels and diamond jewels.
Billy Porter put a glamorous twist on traditional menswear.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
His black suit was covered in sparkly stripes, and his oversized hat featured a row of jewels. He also wore platform heels with the outfit.
Niecy Nash donned head-to-toe sparkles.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Her metallic ensemble included a sparkling headpiece, sleeveless dress, and shining clutch.
Maisie Williams dress featured mismatched fabric.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While the left side of her dress was made from shiny material that extended to the floor, the right side was much shorter and made from semi-sheer polka-dot fabric.
Emilia Clarke wore an eye-catching gown with a plunging neckline.
- John Shearer/Getty Images
The teal dress had a thin belt around the waist, as well as two pockets in the skirt.
Kerry Washington wore a standout pair of pants for the event.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Her black trousers were covered in sparkles, and paired perfectly with her stark white top.
Halsey looked stunning in a multi-colored strapless dress.
- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The gown was made from feathered material, and featured shades of pink and purple from top to bottom.
“Pose” star Hailie Saha chose a show-stopping mint-green gown.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The strapless top of her dress featured floral detailing, while its skirt was semi-sheer with a thigh-high slit.
Regina King donned a daring accessory with her elegant dress.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She paired a metallic harness with her halter-style dress, adding a bit of edge to her look.
Gwendoline Christie seemingly referenced “Game of Thrones” with her Emmys attire.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Not only did she wear red, white, and gold – a reference to the Lannister house – but her dress also included a charm of a golden lion eating a sapphire stone.
RuPaul’s eye-catching suit was one of the boldest seen at this year’s show.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Both the pink jacket and pants were covered in a black floral print.
Greta Lee brightened the purple carpet in a neon ensemble.
- Steve Granitz/WireImage
The actress wore a two-piece set comprised of a baggy crop top and floor-length skirt. Both pieces were neon green.
Brittany Snow channeled Cinderella.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Her strapless ball gown was made with semi-sheer fabric that perfectly contrasted her red hair and orange lipstick.
Catherine Zeta Jones rocked the purple carpet in a hot-pink gown.
- ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Not only did her dress feature a thigh-high slit and slanted neckline, but it was also paired with a matching cape that draped across her shoulders.
