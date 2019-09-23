The best and wildest looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Emmys

caption Emilia Clarke attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles. source John Shearer/Getty Images

The 2019 Emmy Awards welcomed television’s biggest stars at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

Zendaya and Emilia Clarke both wore glamorous gowns for the event, becoming some of the best-dressed celebrities of the night. Billie Porter, who opted for a more daring style, also looked stunning in his unique menswear ensemble.

From giant sleeves to sleek gowns, here’s a look at some of the best and wildest outfits celebrities wore to this year’s show.

Indya Moore made an impression in a strapless white gown.

caption Indya Moore attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her dress featured a zipper down the top, as well as two thigh-high slits on her skirt.

“Saturday Night Live” star Ego Nwodim chose a stunning silver dress.

caption Ego Nwodim attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The gown featured a halter-style top, as well as a thigh-high slit that revealed her strappy sandals.

Dasha Polanco’s sleeves stole the show.

caption “Orange is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Each sleeve of her white gown was adorned with a giant pink bow that matched her satin belt.

Screenwriter Steven Canals brought some drama to the purple carpet.

caption Screenwriter Steven Canals attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson dazzled in a maroon dress covered in sparkles.

caption Patricia Clarkson attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Her gown featured an off-the-shoulder top and thin bell sleeves. Its skirt also extended into a short train around her feet.

Actor Zoe Kazan turned heads with her tricolored ensemble.

caption Zoe Kazan attends the 2019 Emmys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The black dress featured two rows of red-and-pink fabric that intersected to create a bow and giant sleeves.

Rachel Brosnahan donned a futuristic dress with a geometric neckline.

caption Rachel Brosnahan attends the 2019 Emmys. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The blue dress was also covered in sparkles, and featured a thigh-high slit.

Zendaya stunned in a sleek green gown with a sheer top and satin skirt.

caption Zendaya attends the 2019 Emmys. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

She completed the look with green heels and diamond jewels.

Billy Porter put a glamorous twist on traditional menswear.

caption Billy Porter attends the 2019 Emmys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

His black suit was covered in sparkly stripes, and his oversized hat featured a row of jewels. He also wore platform heels with the outfit.

Niecy Nash donned head-to-toe sparkles.

caption Niecy Nash attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her metallic ensemble included a sparkling headpiece, sleeveless dress, and shining clutch.

Maisie Williams dress featured mismatched fabric.

caption Maisie Williams attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While the left side of her dress was made from shiny material that extended to the floor, the right side was much shorter and made from semi-sheer polka-dot fabric.

Emilia Clarke wore an eye-catching gown with a plunging neckline.

caption Emilia Clarke attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles. source John Shearer/Getty Images

The teal dress had a thin belt around the waist, as well as two pockets in the skirt.

Kerry Washington wore a standout pair of pants for the event.

caption Kerry Washington attends the 2019 Emmys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her black trousers were covered in sparkles, and paired perfectly with her stark white top.

Halsey looked stunning in a multi-colored strapless dress.

caption Halsey attends the 2019 Emmys. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The gown was made from feathered material, and featured shades of pink and purple from top to bottom.

“Pose” star Hailie Saha chose a show-stopping mint-green gown.

caption Hailie Sahar attends the 2019 Emmys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The strapless top of her dress featured floral detailing, while its skirt was semi-sheer with a thigh-high slit.

Regina King donned a daring accessory with her elegant dress.

caption Regina King attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday in Los Angeles. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She paired a metallic harness with her halter-style dress, adding a bit of edge to her look.

Gwendoline Christie seemingly referenced “Game of Thrones” with her Emmys attire.

caption Gwendoline Christie attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Not only did she wear red, white, and gold – a reference to the Lannister house – but her dress also included a charm of a golden lion eating a sapphire stone.

RuPaul’s eye-catching suit was one of the boldest seen at this year’s show.

caption RuPaul attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Both the pink jacket and pants were covered in a black floral print.

Greta Lee brightened the purple carpet in a neon ensemble.

caption Greta Lee attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actress wore a two-piece set comprised of a baggy crop top and floor-length skirt. Both pieces were neon green.

Brittany Snow channeled Cinderella.

caption Brittany Snow attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her strapless ball gown was made with semi-sheer fabric that perfectly contrasted her red hair and orange lipstick.

Catherine Zeta Jones rocked the purple carpet in a hot-pink gown.

caption Catherine Zeta Jones attends the 2019 Emmys. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Not only did her dress feature a thigh-high slit and slanted neckline, but it was also paired with a matching cape that draped across her shoulders.