HBO took back the Emmy nomination throne from Netflix with the help of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Chernobyl’

After being dethroned by Netflix in 2018, HBO is leading the Emmys this year with 137 nominations, compared to 117 for Netflix.

A record number of nominations for “Game of Thrones,” combined with nods to shows like “Chernobyl” and “Barry” helped HBO.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

HBO reclaimed the lead in Emmy nods from Netflix with a record number of nominations in 2019.

The premium TV network received 137 nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmys for shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Chernobyl,” and “Barry,” the TV Academy announced on Tuesday. It was more nominations than HBO had ever received in a single season, surpassing its 2015 high water mark of 126 nominations, as Deadline pointed out.

HBO bested the 117 nominations that Netflix received this year.

Read more: All the TV shows and stars that are nominated for 2019 Emmys

The WarnerMedia network had led all other networks in Emmy nominations for 18 years before it was dethroned by Netflix last year. HBO pounded the pavement to get back on top with robust Emmys campaigns for “Game of Thrones” and dramas such as “Succession,” IndieWire reported.

“Game of Thrones” received a record 32 nominations for its final season, more than any other program in a single season. And “Chernobyl” was the most nominated limited series of 2019 with 19 Emmy nods.

Read more: With ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘Euphoria,’ HBO is showing it still has firepower after ‘Game of Thrones’

NBC came in third place in 2019 with 58 nominations, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 47.

HBO and Netflix have moved into a league of their own in recent years, receiving dozens of more Emmy nominations than other networks. The two companies have also used their marketing prowess to get their zeitgeist-hitting series to get in front of more viewers, as Business Insider has previously reported.

Netflix earned the most Emmy nominations in 2019 for shows like “When They See Us,” which received 16 nominations, and “Russian Doll,” which nabbed 13.

The streaming-video service was nominated in every major category that was announced at LA’s Wolf Theatre on Tuesday, except for “Variety Talk Series,” which has been a challenging category for Netflix.