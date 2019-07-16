The 14 most surprising first-time Emmy nominees

caption Amy Adams and Kumail Nanjiani are nominated for the 2019 Emmys. source Anne Marie Fox/HBO CBS All Access

Television’s biggest night is on the way.

Ken Jeong and “The Good Place’s” D’Arcy Carden were given the task of announcing the 71st Emmy nominations at Los Angeles’ Wolf Theatre on Tuesday.

It’s always surprising to see what shows and actors receive the prestigious nods – but it’s even more surprising when established actors get one for the very first time.

Some names that stick out of the bunch include Amy Adams for HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” Benicio del Toro for Showtime’s “Escape At Dannemora,” Kumail Nanjiani for CBS’ “The Twilight Zone,” and Michelle Williams for FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.”

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 22, from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Fox.

In the meantime, take a look at these 14 actors who are vying for a statue for the first time.

Amy Adams is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for ‘Sharp Objects.’

caption Amy Adams portrayed Camille Preaker on HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” source Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Adams has starred in several major motion pictures that range from romantic comedies like 2007’s “Enchanted,” to dramas like 2011’s “The Fighter” and 2013’s “American Hustle.” She’s earned six Oscar nominations and has won two Golden Globes, one of which was for her role in “American Hustle.”

Although HBO’s “Sharp Objects” wasn’t the first time the 44-year-old actress appeared on the small screen, it’s the first time she leads a series. The dark drama based on the best selling novel by Gillian Flynn received rave reviews from critics and viewers, especially Adams’ portrayal of the haunted reporter Camille Preaker.

Benicio del Toro is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for ‘Escape at Dannemora.’

caption Benicio del Toro portrayed Richard Matt on Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora.” source Showtime

Del Toro is an Oscar-winning actor, known for his roles as Javier Rodriguez in 2000’s “Traffic” and as The Collector in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

The actor is another big screen name that has made his way to the small screen in the Ben Stiller-directed “Escape at Dannemora.” The show follows a woman (played by Patricia Arquette) who becomes involved with a pair of inmates and helps them escape the prison. It’s received praise for its dark humor and exceptional performances by the star-studded cast.

Hugh Grant is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for ‘A Very English Scandal.’

caption Hugh Grant portrayed Jeremy Thorpe on Amazon’s “A Very English Scandal.” source Amazon Studios

Grant is known for his charming roles in romantic comedies like “Notting Hill” (1999) and “Love Actually” (2003). The British actor also won a Golden Globes and a BAFTA Award for his portrayal of the lovable Charles in the popular rom-com “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994).

The 58-year-old actor portrayed Jeremy Thorpe on Amazon’s “A Very English Scandal,” which follows the real-life story of the Liberal party leader accused of plotting to murder his ex-lover, Noman Scott (played by Ben Whishaw).

Mandy Moore is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for ‘This Is Us.’

caption Mandy Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us.” source NBC

Moore is best known for portraying the girl-next-door in movies like “A Walk to Remember” (2002) and “Chasing Liberty” (2004). She’s also had a career in music, peaking at No. 27 on Billboard’s Top 40 with her 1999 single, “Candy.”

This is her first nomination for “This Is Us” after three seasons.

Kumail Nanjiani is nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for ‘The Twilight Zone.’

caption Kumail Nanjiani portrayed Samir Wassan on CBS’ “The Twilight Zone.” source CBS All Access

Nanjiani is an actor and writer, known for his portrayal of Dinesh Chutgal on HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” He has many TV credits under his belt, though, including “Portlandia,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Community.”

The Pakistan-born actor has also recently transitioned into the big screen. He co-wrote and starred in the Academy Award-nominated film “The Big Sick” and starred alongside Dave Bautista in “Stubber” (2019).

Nick Offerman is nominated alongside cohost Amy Poehler for outstanding host for a reality or competition program for ‘Making It.’

caption Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler on NBC’s “Making It.” source NBC

Offerman is best known for portraying “Parks and Recreation’s” fan favorite Ron Swanson. However he’s also starred in other TV series, including Adult Swim’s “Children’s Hospital” and FX’s “Fargo.”

Although “Parks and Recreation” received many Emmy nominations, Offerman never received one himself. Funny enough, he’s how nominated with “Parks and Rec” costar Poehler for their crafting show “Making It.”

Billy Porter was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for ‘Pose.’

caption Billy Porter portrays Pray Tell on FX’s “Pose.” source FX

Porter is best known for his impeccable fashion sense and for having small roles on FX’s “American Horror Story” and USA’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

The Pittsburgh native has become the breakout star of FX’s “Pose.”

Read more: Billy Porter hit the streets in a flowing rainbow gown for the New York City Pride parade

Sam Rockwell is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for ‘Fosse/Verdon.’

caption Sam Rockwell portrayed Bob Fosse on FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” source FX

Rockwell is known to play comedic characters like Zaphod Beeblebrox in “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” (2005) and for taking on more serious dramatic roles like Dixon in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017). He won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for “Three Billboards” in 2018.

Michelle Williams was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for ‘Fosse/Verdon.’

caption Michelle Williams portrayed Gwen Verdon on FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” source FX

Williams is best known for showcasing great depths to the roles she takes on. She played Marilyn Monroe in “My Week with Marilyn” (2011) and snagged a Golden Globe for it in 2012.

She got her start on TV in 1998’s “Dawson’s Creek” and successfully transitioned to the big screen in the early 2000s.

Kristin Scott Thomas is nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for ‘Fleabag.’

caption Kristin Scott Thomas portrayed Belinda on Amazon’s “Fleabag.” source BBC

Scott Thomas is an acclaimed Cornish actress, best known for her roles in “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994) and “Only Gold Forgives” (2013). She was also nominated for an Academy Award in 1997 for her leading role in “The English Patient” (1996).

Rufus Sewell is nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’

caption Rufus Sewell portrayed Declan Howell on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

Sewell is an English actor with a lengthy résumé that includes films like “The Illusionist” (2006), which he starred alongside Edward Norton and Jessica Biel, and “Dark City” (1998). He’s also starred in other TV shows like ITV’s “Victoria.”

Fiona Shaw is nominated for two Emmys. The first is for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for ‘Killing Eve,’ and the other is for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for ‘Fleabag.’

caption Fiona Shaw on “Killing Eve” and “Fleabag.” source BBC America Amazon

Shaw is most recognizable as Aunt Petunia Dursley in the “Harry Potter” franchise. However, the Irish actress has had a career that spans nearly four decades.

She’s starred alongside Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling in “Fracture” (2007) and had a recurring role on HBO’s “True Blood” in 2011.

Stellan Skarsgård is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for ‘Chernobyl.’

caption Stellan Skarsgård portrayed as Boris Shcherbina on HBO’s “Chernobyl.” source HBO

Skarsgård is another movie vet.

He’s starred alongside Matt Damon and Robin Williams in “Good Will Hunting” (1997) and played a scientist in Marvel’s “Thor” (2011). Most recently, the Swedish actor reprised his role as Bill Anderson in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018).

Emily Watson is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie ‘Chernobyl.’

caption Emily Watson portrayed Ulana Khomyuk on HBO’s “Chernobyl.” source HBO

The English actress was nominated for an Oscar for her feature film debut in “Breaking the Waves” (1996) and again for “Hilary and Jackie” (1998).

She’s also starred in various TV movies, such as BBC’s “Little Women” (2018) and National Geographic’s “Genius” (2017).