7 people and shows who don’t deserve their Emmy nominations — sorry

caption Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which received 32 Emmy nominations. source HBO

The 71st annual Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday at LA’s Wolf Theatre.

Included among the nominees were shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Game of Thrones” that have long been favorites of the awards show.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” garnered 19 Emmy nominations, and “Game of Thrones” received a whopping 32 nominations, despite a controversial final season.

But the nominations for these shows, among others, felt undeserved, especially considering that some more worthy actors and shows were passed over because of them.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The nominations for the 71st annual Emmy Awards were announced at LA’s Wolf Theatre on Tuesday morning.

Actors Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden announced the nominees, with shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Chernobyl,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” garnering numerous nominations.

While the Academy of Television Arts & Science was right to recognize shows like “Pose,” “Barry,” and “Schitt’s Creek” for their masterful actors and skilled storytelling, some nominations definitely felt undeserved.

“Game of Thrones” had a controversial last season, and while several actors gave particularly standout performances, the season as a whole was hardly worthy of the whopping 32 Emmy nominations it received on Tuesday.

And “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has long been a darling of critics and awards shows – even though there are plenty of other equally engaging (if not more so) comedies that deserved a mention.

Here are seven people and shows who don’t deserve their Emmy nominations.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is nominated for outstanding comedy series at the 2019 Emmys.

caption Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan star on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

Since it premiered in 2017, Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has quickly become a favorite of critics and awards shows alike, winning numerous Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and Emmy awards for its two seasons.

But while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is a perfectly fine show, there are plenty of other smart, engaging comedies that are far worthy of an Emmy nomination or two, including Netflix’s excellent “GLOW.”

Much like “Maisel,” “GLOW” is an original period comedy – only instead of focusing on the burgeoning comedy career of one woman in the late 1950s, Netflix’s show follows a group of female wrestlers in the 1980s.

“Maisel” has received plenty of awards in the past few years, and its 19 nominations for the 2019 Emmys seem unnecessary. It would have been way more exciting to see a show like “GLOW,” with its talented ensemble cast, get the nominations instead of “Maisel.”

Rachel Brosnahan is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role as Midge Maisel in Amazon’s”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

caption Rachel Brosnahan has previously won two Golden Globes and an Emmy for her role on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

Rachel Brosnahan has previously won two Golden Globes and one Emmy for her role as aspiring stand up comedian Midge Maisel on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which is what makes her nomination this year so disappointing.

Brosnahan, who was previously nominated for her role on “House of Cards,” does a good job portraying Maisel, a Jewish housewife who’s forced to reinvent herself after her husband leaves her.

But Brosnahan’s received plenty of accolades for her role on the Amazon show, and it would have been more refreshing to see Allison Brie, who currently stars on Netflix’s “GLOW,” receive a nomination instead.

Despite a controversial last season, “Game of Thrones” is nominated for outstanding drama series.

caption Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. source HBO

The entire last season of “Game of Thrones” was pretty controversial – from Jaime and Cersei’s unceremonious deaths to Dany’s descent into madness, many fans felt that this season of “Thrones” was by far the worst.

While the show’s final season polarized a lot of fans, it still managed to nab a nomination for outstanding drama series.

Read more: 10 ‘Game of Thrones’ favorites were nominated for Emmys, and fans are about to start a civil war

“This Is Us” is nominated for outstanding drama series at the 71st Emmy Awards.

caption Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia both star on NBC’s “This Is Us,” and both are nominated for Emmys this year. source NBC

NBC’s drama “This Is Us” has become a hit for the network – and has garnered numerous award nominations since it premiered in 2016.

While there’s nothing technically bad about the show, it’s definitely become something of a darling for the awards show circuit in recent years, making its numerous nominations for the 2019 Emmys seem uninspired.

Robin Wright is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on Netflix’s “House of Cards.”

caption Robin Wright took over the lead role on “House of Cards” after her former costar Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct. source Netflix

Wright took over as the lead of the Netflix show after allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against former “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey.

The actress has done an excellent job in the role, but this is her sixth nomination for her performance as Claire Underwood on the Netflix show. While Wright’s performance is definitely worth the hype, it’d be refreshing to see another talented performer (like Indya Moore from “Pose”) receive some recognition for their work.

For her role as Gyspy Rose Blancharde on Hulu’s “The Act,” Joey King is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie.

caption Hulu’s “The Act” stars Joey King, and is based on the real-life story of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blancharde. source CZ Post/Hulu

Joey King’s turn as Gypsy Rose Blancharde, the daughter of a reportedly abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, on Hulu’s “The Act” is definitely worth a watch.

But the real star of the show is Patricia Arquette, who portrays Dee Dee with nuance and a surprising amount of empathy. Luckily, Arquette is already nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie. Still, King’s nomination seems a bit like overkill, given that her character was far less complex than Arquette’s.

Ted Danson is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role on “The Good Place.”

caption Ted Danson has been nominated numerous times for his role on “The Good Place.” source NBC

Since its premiere in 2016, NBC’s “The Good Place” has received numerous nominations, with Danson nominated several times for outstanding lead actor.

While Danson’s performance was solid, it’s criminal to not give George Clooney a nomination for his role as the crazed General Scheisskopf in Hulu’s “Catch-22.”

Plenty of other worthy competitors, like Bill Hader, Don Cheadle, and Eugene Levy, are already nominated in the category, so Danson’s nomination – especially given Clooney’s delightfully unhinged performance on “Catch-22” – feels a little out of place.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 22 from LA’s Microsoft Theater on Fox.