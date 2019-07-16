11 Emmy-nominated shows you’re probably not watching, but should be

caption Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are up against each other at the Emmys for their performances on “Killing Eve.” source Nick Wall/BBC America

The 71st Emmy nominations took place Tuesday.

If you’ve never heard of some of the series nominated, we have you covered.

Among them, “Schitt’s Creek” and “Fleabag” are must-watch comedies you should catch up on before the Emmys air Sunday, September 22 on Fox.

The 71st Emmy nominations were announced at LA’s Wolf Theatre Tuesday by Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden.

There were over 40 first-time nominees for limited series and shows you may have overlooked on streaming services and cable. What should you tune into?

The Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 22 from LA’s Microsoft Theater on Fox. Until then, here are the series you can catch up on for the rest of the summer.

1. “Russian Doll” (Netflix)

caption A few watches of this show will have you yelling out, “Sweet birthday baby!” source Courtesy of Netflix

Critic score: 96% Audience score: 87%

What it’s about: Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is the New Black”) relives her birthday over and over again and she needs to figure out why in this funny and delightful eight-episode series. Creator Leslye Headland told INSIDER they pitched the show to Netflix with a three-season idea. Lyonne was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Read more: Netflix’s ‘Russian Doll’ has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the creators have already pitched multiple seasons

2. “Fleabag” (Amazon)

caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars on Amazon’s “Fleabag.” source Amazon

Critic score: 100% Audience score: 95%

What it’s about: The British comedy-drama stars show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Killing Eve”) as an emotional, promiscuous young woman who breaks the fourth wall. It’s adapted from Waller-Bridge’s own one-woman play. Waller-Bridge is nominated for outstanding actress in a comedy series.

Where to watch it: Amazon

3. “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

caption The Rose family finds themselves unprepared for the small town they’re forced to move into. source Pop

Critic score: 90% Audience score: 96%

What it’s about: An entitled family gets stripped of their wealth and must relocate to a small town where they slowly acclimate to their lives and the people there so much so that they find it tough to leave. Both Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara were finally recognized for their award-worthy performances after the show’s fifth season came to an end. They’re nominated for lead actor and actress in a comedy series.

Where to watch it: The first four seasons are on Netflix. The fifth season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime. You can also watch it through Pop TV.

Read more: The 11 best shows on TV you’re probably not watching

4. “When They See Us” (Netflix)

caption Aunjanue Ellis and Ethan Herisse on “When They See Us.” source Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Critic score: 96% Audience score: 91%

What it’s about: Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay directed the four-part series that’s based on the 1989 Central park jogger case. It follows five young males who were wrongly accused of and prosecuted on charges related to a rape and assault of a young woman.

Where to watch it: Netflix

5. “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

caption Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh star on “Killing Eve.” source Nick Wall/BBC America

Critic score: 94% Audience score: 90%

What it’s about: The BBC America drama follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), an MI5 security officer who’s on the trail of a female serial killer, Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Both Oh and Comer are fun to watch for the sexually-charged game of cat and mouse they play. The actresses are both nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

Where to watch it: The first season is available on Hulu.

6. “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

caption Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams star on the FX limited series. source Nicole Rivelli/FX

Critic score: 82% Audience score: n/a

What it’s about: The biographical miniseries follows the rocky relationship between director and choreographer Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and actress and dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). Rockwell and Williams both received their first Emmy nominations for their performances on the FX limited series.

Where to watch it: FX Now

7. “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

caption Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate star on “Dead to Me.” source Netflix

Critic score: 87% Audience score: 94%

What it’s about: Jen (Christina Applegate) tries to move on after the recent death of her husband in an automobile accident. At the same time, she let’s a stranger, Judy (Linda Cardellini), into her family’s life. She just doesn’t know Judy is the person responsible for the death of her husband. Applegate was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

Where to watch it: Netflix

8. “Barry” (HBO)

caption Bill Hader stars on the HBO series. source Aaron Epstein/HBO

Critic score: 99% Audience score: 88%

What it’s about: The dark comedy follows a former-marine-turned-hit man, Barry Berman (Bill Hader), who heads to Los Angeles on a contract. However, he finds himself caught up in an acting class instead. Hader is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his performance.

Where to watch it: HBO

8. “Succession” (HBO)

caption “Succession” follows the Roy family. source Colin Hutton/HBO

Critic score: 87% Audience score: 80%

What it’s about: The HBO series follows one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world and the family which controls it. As Logan Roy gets up in age, the family has to decide how they want to run the company. The show is nominated for best drama series.

Where to watch it: HBO Now and HBO Go.

10. “Pose” (FX)

caption Billy Porter stars on the FX series. source Macall Polay/FX

Critic score: 96% Audience score: 88%

What it’s about: The FX series follows the icons of New York’s underground ball culture in the late ’80s. After a diagnosis with HIV, Bianca Rodriguez (Mj Rodriguez) starts a house that’s welcoming to those in the LGBTQ community who aren’t accepted by their families.

Where to watch it: The first season is available to stream on Netflix, FXNow, and Sling. Both seasons are available to stream on Vudu and Fubo.

11. “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

caption Benicio del Toro stars on the Showtime limited series. source Atsushi Nishijima/Showtime

Critic score: 89% Audience score: 90%

What it’s about: The Showtimes series follows the true story of two convicted murderers, Richard Matt (Benicio del Toro) and David Sweat (Paul Dano), who escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York. Benicio del Toro and Patricia Arquette were both nominated for outstanding actor and actress in a limited series or movie.

Where to watch it: The first season is available to stream on Showtime with a subscription.