37 actors who are facing off against their own costars at the 2019 Emmys

caption Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who played sisters on “Game of Thrones,” are up for the same Emmy Award. source Helen Sloan/HBO

The 2019 Emmy nominations were revealed on Tuesday.

There are multiple costars on acclaimed TV shows who are nominated in the same acting categories.

Seven “Game of Thrones” stars are up for outstanding supporting actor or actress in a drama series.

Other actors in shows like “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “This Is Us,” and “When They See Us” scored nominations in the same categories.

The 2019 Emmy nominations, which were revealed on Tuesday, should make a fair few casting directors feel very accomplished.

Multiple costars on acclaimed TV shows are nominated in the same acting categories. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Netflix’s “When They See Us” both have seven members of their casts vying for the same awards.

Here are all the actors who might win against or lose to a costar (or two, or three) during the 2019 Emmy Awards, which will air on Sunday, September 22 on Fox.

Stephen Root was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role on “Barry.”

caption Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches on HBO’s “Barry.” source HBO

He plays Monroe Fuches, who handles the business side of Barry’s job as a hit man.

Anthony Carrigan was also nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role on “Barry.”

caption Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank on HBO’s “Barry.” source HBO

Carrigan plays Noho Hank, a member of the Chechen mob in Los Angeles.

Henry Winkler is the third “Barry” star nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

caption Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau on HBO’s “Barry.” source HBO

He plays Gene Cousineau, “the tragically uncool actor who teaches Bill Hader’s emotionally vacant hit man,” in the words of Vanity Fair.

Sian Clifford was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy for her role on “Fleabag.”

caption Sian Clifford as Claire on BBC’s “Fleabag.” source BBC

Cocreator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote the part of Claire, Fleabag’s sister, specifically for Clifford.

“I’d done a couple of tiny things, but ‘Fleabag’ was my first proper TV job. Talk about high pressure!” Clifford told Metro. “She wrote the part with me in mind, but she had to fight my corner. I understand it to a degree, especially with new writing because you want to bring an audience so you want certain names attached, but we had Olivia [Colman].”

Olivia Colman was also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy for her role on “Fleabag.”

caption Olivia Colman as Godmother on BBC’s “Fleabag.” source BBC

“There was no question for Olivia,” Clifford told Metro. “She wanted to do great work and everyone’s going crazy now saying this Oscar winner is in this BBC comedy, but it’s like she wants to go where the work is juicy and nobody has written her a part like Godmother.”

Alex Borstein was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy for her role on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

caption Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

Bornstein plays Susie Myerson, the titular comedian’s combative manager.

“I think there’s a lot of me in her, and a lot of her in me,” Borstein told Vanity Fair. “We’re both indefatigable little people, Susie and I. We’re like a Mini Cooper – we’ve got a low center of gravity and kind of hug the road.”

Marin Hinkle was also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy for her role on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

caption Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

Hinkle plays the main character’s mother, Rose Weissman.

Luke Kirby was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy for his role on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

caption Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

Kirby bears a striking resemblance to Lenny Bruce, the real-life comedian he plays on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Rufus Sewell was also nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy for his role on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

caption Rufus Sewell as Declan Howell on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

Sewell plays Declan Howell, a tortured and talented painter.

Fiona Shaw was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy for her role on “Fleabag.”

caption Fiona Shaw as Fleabag’s counselor in the BBC series. source BBC

Although she’s only on “Fleabag” for about 10 minutes, Shaw made a big impression in her hilarious scene as Fleabag’s counselor.

Kristin Scott Thomas was also nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy for her role on “Fleabag.”

caption Kristin Scott Thomas as Belinda on “Fleabag.” source BBC

“Fleabag” fans went wild for Thomas as Belinda, who gave a powerful monologue about womanhood on season two.

Sterling K. Brown was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role on “This Is Us.”

caption Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us.” source Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Brown plays Randall Pearson, the adopted triplet in the show’s so-called “Big Three” and devoted father.

Milo Ventimiglia was also nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role on “This Is Us.”

caption Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us.” source Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson, the Big Three’s father and Rebecca’s late husband, who appears in flashbacks throughout the show.

Sandra Oh was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama for her role on “Killing Eve.”

caption Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri on BBC’s “Killing Eve.” source BBC America

Oh was emotional when she landed the titular role on “Killing Eve” because she had never been a lead actress before.

“I think about that moment a lot. Of just going, how deep have I internalized this?” she told Vulture. “It’s like, how does racism define your work? Oh my goodness, I didn’t even assume when being offered something that I would be one of the central storytellers.”

Jodie Comer was also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama for her role on “Killing Eve.”

caption Jodie Comer as Villanelle on BBC’s “Killing Eve.” source BBC America

Comer plays Villanelle, a hired assassin and ostensible villain, but with a sympathetic streak.

“If she doesn’t win everything for where she took this character, I’m going to eat shepherd’s pie until I’m sick,” show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge told IndieWire.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role on “Game of Thrones.”

caption Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Coster-Waldau was nominated for playing Jaime Lannister in 2018, but lost to his costar, Peter Dinklage.

Alfie Allen was also nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role on “Thrones.”

caption Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Fans have praised Allen’s portrayal of Theon Greyjoy and the execution of his character’s redemption arc.

Peter Dinklage received his eighth nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role on “Thrones.”

caption Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Dinklage has already won three Emmys for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister.

Giancarlo Esposito was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama for his role on “Better Call Saul.”

caption Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring on AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” source AMC

Esposito originally played Gus Fring, a prominent drug distributor who runs a chain of successful fast food joints, in AMC’s “Breaking Bad.”

Jonathan Banks was also nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama for his role on “Better Call Saul.”

caption Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut on AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” source AMC

Banks plays Mike, who works for Gus as a private investigator, security professional, cleaner, and hit man.

Sophie Turner was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role on “Game of Thrones.”

caption Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Turner’s character Sansa Stark became the Queen of the North on the series finale.

Maisie Williams was also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role on “Game of Thrones.”

caption Maisie Williams as Arya Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Williams’ Arya Stark had a moment of triumph on the final season when she killed the show’s main villain, the Night King.

Lena Headey is also up for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role on “Game of Thrones.”

caption Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Some fans were disappointed that Headey wasn’t given many memorable scenes as Cersei Lannister on the final season – and even Headey has said she wasn’t satisfied with her character’s death.

Gwendoline Christie is the fourth “Thrones” star nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

caption Gwendoline Christie as Ser Brienne of Tarth on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Christie played Ser Brienne of Tarth, whose steadfast loyalty and honor has anchored the show for multiple seasons.

Michael Angarano was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama for his role on “This Is Us.”

caption Michael Angarano as Nick Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us.” source NBC

Angarano was cast to recur as Jack’s younger brother, Nick, on season three.

Ron Cephas Jones was also nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama for his role on “This Is Us.”

caption Ron Cephas Jones as William on NBC’s “This Is Us.” source Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty Images

Jones plays Randall’s late birth father, William, who continues to appear in flashbacks.

Aunjanue Ellis was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for her role on “When They See Us.”

caption Aunjanue Ellis as Sharon Salaam on Netflix’s “When They See Us.” source Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Ellis plays Sharon Salaam, the mother of Yusef Salaam, one of the defendants in the infamous Central Park jogger case.

Niecy Nash was also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for her role on “When They See Us.”

caption Niecy Nash as Delores Wise on Netflix’s “When They See Us.” source Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Nash plays Delores Wise, the mother of another defendant, Korey Wise.

Wise wrote that, in preparing for the role, she “had the privilege and opportunity to talk to and learn from [Delores Wise] directly.”

Michael K. Williams was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for his role on “When They See Us.”

caption Michael K. Williams, right, as Bobby McCray on Netflix’s “When They See Us.” source Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Williams plays Bobby McCray, the father of defendant Antron McCray, who testified in 1990 that he told his son to confess to the crime – because he believed a confession would mean the police would let him go.

Asante Blackk was also nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for his role on “When They See Us.”

caption Asante Blackk as Kevin Richardson on Netflix’s “When They See Us.” source Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Blackk plays Kevin Richardson, who was 14 years old when he was arrested in connection to the Central Park Jogger case.

John Leguizamo was the third “When They See Us” star who was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series.

caption John Leguizamo as Raymond Santana, Sr. on Netflix’s “When They See Us.” source Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Leguizamo plays Raymond Santana, Sr., the father of defendant Raymond Santana.

Marsha Stephanie Blake was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series for her role on “When They See Us.”

caption Marsha Stephanie Blake as Linda McCray on Netflix’s “When They See Us.” source Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Blake portrays Linda McCray, the mother of the 15-year-old defendant Antron McCray.

Vera Farmiga was also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series for her role in “When They See Us.”

caption Vera Farmiga as Elizabeth Lederer on Netflix’s “When They See Us.” source Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Farmiga plays the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lederer, who prosecuted the so-called “Central Park Five” for rape. Their convictions have since been overturned.

Abbi Jacobson was nominated for outstanding actress in a short form comedy series for “Hack Into Broad City.”

caption Abbi Jacobson as Abbi Abrams on Comedy Central’s “Hack Into Broad City.” source Comedy Central

Jacobson portrayed an exaggerated version of herself in the comedy series “Broad City,” which inspired the short-form spin-off “Hack Into Broad City.”

Ilana Glazer was also nominated for outstanding actress in a short form comedy series for “Hack Into Broad City.”

caption Ilana Glazer as Ilana Wexler on Comedy Central’s “Hack Into Broad City.” source Comedy Central

Glazer also portrayed an exaggerated version of herself on both series. She and Jacobson are best friends in real life.

Jessica Hecht was nominated for outstanding actress in a short form drama series for her role in “Special.”

caption Jessica Hecht, left, as the mom on Netflix’s “Special.” source Netflix

Hecht plays the mother of Ryan, the main character of “Special.”

Punam Patel was also nominated for outstanding actress in a short form drama series for her role in “Special.”

caption Punam Patel, middle, as Kim Laghari on Netflix’s “Special.” source Netflix

Patel plays Ryan’s friend and co-worker, Kim Laghari.

“My character in the show is important for people to see,” she told the Gay Times. “I think it’s important to see someone that isn’t a size zero and confidently walk around, and love the way she looks.”