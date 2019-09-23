I was backstage at the Emmys and went to HBO’s after-party. Here’s what you didn’t see.

caption Insider’s Kim Renfro hits the Emmys to deliver all the best behind-the-scenes details. source Kim Renfro/Insider and Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Insider was backstage for the 2019 Emmy Awards, and witnessed several fantastic moments with the evening’s winners that you wouldn’t have seen on the broadcast.

The “Game of Thrones” cast was more interested in popsicles than press questions, while more shenanigans took place at HBO’s Emmys after-party.

Keep reading for our recap of the best moments you might have missed.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From the press room backstage at the 2019 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater to the exclusive HBO after-party in Los Angeles. I was on hand to bring you the best behind-the-scenes moments you didn’t see on television Sunday evening.

Backstage there was a set-up for the night’s winners to stop by for a Q&A session, though not every press conference went smoothly.

John Oliver’s press Q&A was staged during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment, which led to an awkward moment

caption John Oliver won an Emmy for his HBO series “Last Week Tonight.” source Last Week Tonight/Facebook

Partway through answering a question about who he thought would win the 2020 elections (in which Oliver said he wasn’t someone who could predict the future), he paused when realizing most of the crowd was quietly clapping as they looked at the screen.

“Who just won?” Oliver asked.

“It’s the in memoriam,” a reporter answered.

Oliver literally stepped back from the microphone with his hand to his chest, clearly mortified while also silently laughing.

“All right, I’ll say this,” he said when he had recovered. “Doing a Q&A in the middle of the in memoriam is not the best slot. Does anyone have any non-in-memoriam-related questions?”

It was a quick recovery, but one of the more memorable backstage moments for sure.

Winner Billy Porter was given a rare round of applause for his positive response to a question about a viral photo

caption Billy Porter attends the 2019 Emmys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Essence reporter Danielle Young asked Billy Porter about an image of himself that was starting to go viral on Twitter, in which it appeared as if he might be giving some side-eye glances to RuPaul’s win for “Drag Race.”

Billy Porter's face when RuPaul was giving his speech #Emmys pic.twitter.com/lA3IuL1oWI — . (@kaisupern) September 23, 2019

“There is never a side-eye coming from me,” Porter said. “Let me make this clear right now in this room to everybody. There is never a side-eye coming from me. There is never anything negative coming from me. You’re never gonna get it from me. It’s all love, it’s all light, it’s all positivity.”

Read more: Here are all the 2019 Emmy winners

The room of press erupted into applause – a first of the evening for any of the winners. No one before Porter received a round of applause mid-conference.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ cast was more interested in popsicles than doing a press conference

caption Kit Harington was nominated for best actor at Sunday’s Emmy Awards. source John Shearer/Getty Images

While Porter was doing his Q&A, the cast of “Game of Thrones” trickled into the press room backstage to wait their turn. Someone must’ve realized that there was a small stand in the back corner where people could get fancy popsicles, and slowly the stars began coming over.

First, “Game of Thrones” producer Carolyn Strauss and Carice van Houten (who played Melisandre) came by for frozen treats. Soon Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) joined in. Then Kit Harington (Jon Snow) came over for a popsicle. But by then, the cast was up for their interview, and Harington had to abandon the attempt.

Coster-Waldau enjoyed his popsicle onstage while the others answered questions. At the end of the press conference, Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont) swung by for his own popsicle.

Best actress winner Julia Garner says she ‘blacked out’ when she won, and later made sure to acknowledge the ‘Game of Thrones’ actresses who she beat

caption Julia Garner attends the 2019 Emmys. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julia Garner won the Emmy for best actress in a drama series, beating “Game of Thrones” stars Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams. Actress Fiona Shaw was also nominated for “Killing Eve.”

Garner didn’t mention her fellow nominees during her acceptance speech, but the first thing she said during the Q&A backstage was that she had “blacked out” when her name was called as the winner.

“I just remember little bits and pieces of when that moment happened, ” Garner said. “I just want to get a chance to acknowledge all the women in my category. All the ‘Game of Thrones’ women – they’re so wonderful and I love watching them and they’re amazing. And Fiona Shaw. So I share this [award] with them as well. I didn’t have a chance to say that on stage, again, because I blacked out.”

Gwendoline Christie changed into a killer pink suit and sneakers for the after-party

caption Gwendoline Christie starred as Brienne of Tarth on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie (who played Brienne of Tarth) wowed at the Emmy Awards in her red and white gown that appeared to be a medieval-inspired nod to Jaime and Brienne’s relationship.

Read more: ‘Game of Thrones’ fans think Gwendoline Christie’s Emmys dress had a subtle nod to Brienne and Jaime’s love story

But she really turned heads at HBO’s after-party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood when she arrived in a pink suit with white sneakers. Not many actors can pull off two unique looks in one night, but Christie knocked it out of the park with these back-t0-back fashion moments.

Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, and drag queen Nina West were chatting away and laughing at HBO’s after-party

caption Nina West, left, and Sophie Turner attend HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The “Game of Thrones” cast was quartered off at HBO’s party as they celebrated their 12 Emmy wins (and the likely final night of awards when they’d all be together). Among the cast and crew of “Game of Thrones” was “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Nina West.

West towered over Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) as they laughed together and chatted about the night’s ceremony and the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

Read more: Sophie Turner and Kit Harington reunited at the Emmys and it’s reminding fans of an iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ moment

The cast of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Queer Eye’ arrived around midnight for HBO’s smashing party

caption Tan France (L) and Annie Murphy attend HBO’s Official 2019 Emmy After Party on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Almost the entire cast of PopTV’s “Schitt’s Creek” (nominated for best comedy series at Sunday’s awards) came by HBO’s after-party. Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose) danced away with her costars – including nominee Catherine O’Hara – as they all enjoyed the festivities.

Netflix’s “Queer Eye” star Tan France, who does the fashion styling on the makeover series, made a stir with his arrival to the party. Things were truly just winding up as the clock struck midnight on HBO’s celebratory evening in Los Angeles.