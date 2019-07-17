Fans are celebrating 3 ‘Game of Thrones’ stars for submitting themselves for Emmys after HBO didn’t and landing the nominations

caption Gwendoline Christie, Alfie Allen, and Carice Van Houten as Brienne, Theon, and Melisandre on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

“Game of Thrones” actors Gwendoline Christie (who plays Brienne of Tarth), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), and Carice Van Houten (Melisandre) are up for Emmy awards for the first time, and it’s all thanks to their decision to self-submit for consideration.

A record-breaking total of 10 “Game of Thrones” stars were nominated for an Emmy award when Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden announced the 71st Emmy nominations at Los Angeles’ Wolf Theatre on Tuesday.

Christie, Allen, and Van Houten stood out among fan celebrations online because they were not submitted for consideration by HBO, but instead opted to self-submit their work on “Game of Thrones” to the nominating committee.

A spokesperson for HBO confirmed the self-submissions for INSIDER, noting that this is not uncommon.

caption Brienne of Tarth on HBO’s season eight finale of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

“Game of Thrones” fans online were thrilled for the three stars and celebrated the recognition of their work after nearly a decade of working on HBO’s hit drama series. Sports Journalist Julie DiCaro remarked on Christie’s nomination in a now-viral tweet, advising followers to “be [their] own biggest cheerleader.”

HBO didn't submit Gwendoline Christie for an Emmy so she submitted herself and got a nomination. Be your own biggest cheerleader. — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) July 17, 2019

Tens of thousands of people favorited and retweeted the sentiment, noting Christie’s move of championing her own work.

This, every day. Shout about the stuff you do. Be proud of it. Own your achievements. Trumpet them to the whole universe. Write your own narrative of success ???? https://t.co/cVEdQsSHVw — Gemma Amor (@manylittlewords) July 17, 2019

We need to stop idealizing modesty. You're awesome and you work your ass off. Be proud of it, tell people about it, and nominate yourself for things! Be your own hype-person. https://t.co/LLKehmO7wi — Rachael Rose (@hedonish) July 17, 2019

Learn how to advocate for yourself & don't apologize for it. Great reminder. https://t.co/7aCl5Wr9Gw — Jess Smith (@WarJessEagle) July 17, 2019

Other people gave shout-outs to Alfie Allen and Carice Van Houten.

HBO didn't submit Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Alfie Allen (Theon), or Carice van Houten (Melisandre) for the Emmys, so they all paid the fee and submitted themselves. Now all three are nominated. Be your own champion and advocate. — Cindaly (@cindalyv) July 17, 2019

so apparently HBO didn't submit both Alfie Allen and Gwendoline christie they had to self submit and they got a nomination!! pic.twitter.com/7IsuFBAi9l — Michael Manes (@KosmikMalex) July 16, 2019

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, HBO submitted Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams for a mix of lead and supporting actor/actress category consideration. All seven of them were nominated for Emmys.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg also noted that Christie, Allen, and Van Houten would have had to pay the $225 submission fee on their own.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 22 from LA’s Microsoft Theater on Fox.