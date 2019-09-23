Photos of ‘Game of Thrones’ stars at the 2019 Emmys and their first Emmy Awards show how much their style has evolved over the years

caption Maisie Williams at the 2015 Emmys and at the 2019 Emmys. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images and John Shearer/Getty Images

For the last time, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, and many other “Game of Thrones” stars convened at Sunday night’s 2019 Emmy Awards held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to celebrate their blockbuster series.

The HBO show has been an institution at awards shows since its debut in 2011, with many cast members making their Emmys debut in the years following. Since then, fans have seen many of the actors’ style and wardrobe choices change significantly.

See how many of the series’ biggest stars have altered their style since their debut at the Emmy Awards below.

A fraction of the “Game of Thrones” cast made their Emmys debut in 2011.

caption “Game of Thrones” writers Dan Weiss, David Benioff, co-executive producer George R.R. Martin, actor Joey Kern, and actor Peter Dinklage at HBO’s Official Emmy After Party in 2011. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

At the time, shows like “Mad Men,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Friday Night Lights,” and “Mike & Molly” were racking up awards.

But that year, Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s blockbuster series, broke through to take home the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

caption Peter Dinklage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2011. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Dinklage sported a fairly standard black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and black tie.

Eight years later, Dinklage took home his fourth award in the category to round out his “Game of Thrones” career, wearing a similar albeit slightly more formal black tuxedo.

caption Peter Dinklage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This time around, Dinklage paired his tuxedo with a black vest and black tie. He also darkened his hair and grew out his beard.

His costar, Kit Harington, who portrayed Jon Snow, also attended the 2011 Emmys wearing a black tuxedo. His curled hairstyle gave the outfit an overall more casual look.

caption Kit Harington at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2011. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Harington’s tuxedo was quite similar to the one Dinklage wore to the same event, though he opted for a black bow tie instead.

At 2019’s Emmys, Harington wore a stylish, modern-cut black tuxedo and a white dress shirt without a tie or bow tie, and swapped out his shaggy hair for a short, slicked-back ‘do.

caption Kit Harington at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

He earned his first nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 2019. He was previously nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role in the show back in 2016.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the Danish talent behind controversial character Jaime Lannister, made his Emmys debut in 2011 as well.

caption Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after party in 2011. source Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Coster-Waldau sported a simple black tuxedo, long locks, and a full beard back then.

In 2019, Coster-Waldau received his second-consecutive Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, but he lost to Dinklage both times.

caption Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Coster-Waldau boasted a cleaner-cut look this time around, but his gold tuxedo jacket was certainly one of the more eye-catching outfits on the 2019 red carpet.

Lena Headey, the skilled actress behind the diabolical yet brilliant Cersei Lannister, joined Dinklage, Harington, and Coster-Waldau at the 63rd annual Emmy awards, wearing all black.

caption Lena Headey at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2011. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Headey wore an all-black, long-sleeved gown that she paired with a black high-waist belt, a black clutch, and dangly silver earrings. She completed the look with jet-black cropped hair and a smoky eye.

This year, Headey was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for the fifth time for her performance as Cersei. She wore a totally different look, opting for florals and ruffles.

caption Lena Headey at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She was nominated alongside four of her castmates, but Julia Garner of “Ozark” beat them all out for the Emmy. Headey wore a ruffled, baby-blue dress with a floral print, long, black bow, and train to the 2019 awards show. Her hair was styled in an updo with wispy side bangs framing her face.

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke, who portrayed the iconic Daenerys Targaryen, didn’t make her first trip to the Emmy’s until 2012. She wore a summery white-and-purple dress with a full skirt.

caption Emilia Clarke at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Clarke’s white ankle-length dress had an elaborate purple design running down the center. She paired the gown with beige heels, dangly earrings, and a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Eight years and four nominations later, Clarke stunned on the red carpet in a floor-length, slim-fitting dress.

caption Emilia Clarke at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. source John Shearer/Getty Images

The Valentino dress – which had pockets – boasted a plunging neckline and a long bow hanging from the waist. She paired the gown with dangling earrings and her hair styled into a middle part.

Sophie Turner grew up alongside her character, Sansa Stark, but first arrived on the Emmy’s red carpet in 2015, wearing a strapless blue velvet top tucked into black pants.

caption Sophie Turner at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015. source John Shearer/WireImage

She completed the look with a small silver clutch, a silver necklace, and her signature red locks fashioned into a middle part.

She earned her first-ever Emmy nomination in 2019 and sported a blush ensemble for the occasion.

caption Sophie Turner at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Turner paired her gown with open-toed silver heels, a thick necklace with more than 1,000 diamonds, and her relatively newly-blonde hair worn half-up, half-down.

Maisie Williams also took her first trip to the awards show in 2015, wearing a pink strapless dress that had a quilted pattern paired with feathery heels.

caption Maisie Williams at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Williams wore the baby-pink strapless dress with her hair down to one side for her Emmys debut.

Williams wore an edgier look to the 2019 Emmys, where she was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for the second time for her portrayal of Arya Stark.

caption Maisie Williams attends the 2019 Emmys. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Williams wore a black gown with polka dots on one side and a long, draping piece of fabric on the other, pairing the unique dress with black heels and an auburn bob with bangs.

Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy, arrived for his Emmys debut in 2015 wearing a black tuxedo with wide lapels and a slightly oversized bow.

caption John Bradley-West, Alfie Allen, and Conleth Hill at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allen walked the red carpet with costars John Bradley-West and Conleth Hill, who also wore black tuxedos but paired theirs with black ties.

Allen was nominated for his first Emmy four years later at the 2019 awards, and arrived on the red carpet sporting a navy-and-black tuxedo with a more modern fit.

caption Alfie Allen at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Like Coster-Waldau, Allen lost the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series to Dinklage.

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth in “Game of Thrones,” went to the awards show for the first time in 2015, wearing a glamorous off-white gown with a plunging neckline and high side slit.

caption Gwendoline Christie at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Christie wore the flowing patterned dress with a long rope-like belt tied at the waist.

In 2019, Christie stole the show in a regal, Renaissance-inspired gown.

caption Gwendoline Christie at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Many fans thought her dress gave a subtle nod to Brienne and Jaime’s love story on the show, with lions – the Lannister sigil is a golden lion – incorporated into her outfit.

Like Headey, Turner, and Williams, Christie was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her work on “Game of Thrones.”

Carice van Houten, who played the mysterious Melisandre, had her Emmys debut in 2015 as well. Like Williams, she wore a strapless pink gown.

caption Carice van Houten at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for TNT LA

Van Houten wore a light0pink ankle-length dress with open-toed heels and a silver clutch.

In 2019, she sported a much more colorful look, and paired her standout print dress with an edgy maroon lipstick and tousled waves.

caption Carice van Houten at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Van Houten’s outfit looked more like an abstract painting than a dress.

Nathalie Emmanuel portrayed Missandei for multiple seasons of “Game of Thrones” but only made her Emmys red-carpet debut last year, wearing a sleek black number for the occasion.

caption Nathalie Emmanuel at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She wore the long, sleeveless black gown with a red lip, and added a small black clutch to complete the elegant look.

Aside from the red lip, everything about Emmanuel’s look changed the following year.

caption Nathalie Emmanuel at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

She wore another long, black dress in 2019, but this time it was covered in clear crystals and had cutouts at the ribs. She wore her hair pulled back behind her ears and accessorized with thin, dangly earrings.

Liam Cunningham, who played Ser Davos, and Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played Bran Stark, both wore standard, black tuxedos with black bow ties and glasses for their Emmys debut in 2018.

caption Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright join Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Kit Harrington at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They met up with castmates at the event, including Coster-Waldau, who chose a velvet brown suit jacket for another eye-catching look.

Cunningham and Hempstead Wright both opted for more unconventional tuxedos for the 2019 Emmys.

caption Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cunningham wore a navy, velvet-style tuxedo jacket with patent-leather shoes, while Hempstead Wright sported a multicolored bow tie and a tuxedo jacket that buttoned to one side.

Even though the show has come to its end, it’s safe to say “Game of Thrones” has left a lasting impression at the Emmys.