Why 4 ‘Game of Thrones’ stars weren’t onstage with the other cast members at the Emmys

caption The cast of “Game of Thrones” reunited at the 2019 Emmy awards. source Amy Sussman/WireImage

The cast of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” reunited at the 2019 Emmy awards, held at LA’s Microsoft Theater on Sunday, but not all of the cast members were onstage for a presentation of an award.

Stars Alfie Allen, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, and Carice Van Houten all gathered onstage to present the award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie, leaving some of their costars in the audience.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who played Bran on the hit show, remained in the audience, along with Liam Cunningham, who played Ser Davos; John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly; and Conleth Hill, who played Varys.

A cut from the “Game of Thrones” actors onstage to their costars left in the audience had many fans wondering why Hempstead-Wright, Cunningham, Bradley, and Hill were stuck in their seats, until it was understood that only the nominated actors had taken the stage.

Weird to welcome the cast of Game of Thrones to the #Emmys stage and then cut to the cast members who weren’t welcome on the stage? pic.twitter.com/Z4RvaCEQbw — Eddie Mouradian (@eddie_mouradian) September 23, 2019

Still, though, fans were especially unhappy at Hempstead-Wright’s exclusion, given that he was crowned king of Westeros at the end of “Game of Thrones.”

So they made bran KING and he’s not even up there with them? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/7GfrPz4Xbl — Ria (@BarstoolRia) September 23, 2019

Bran is the actual winner of the Game of Thrones and they literally did not put him on the stage???? — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) September 23, 2019

Question: “Who has a better story than Bran the Broken?”

Answer: pic.twitter.com/0Y00zoP1c5 — The Goggles, They Do Nothing (Geoff) (@thegogglesdo) September 23, 2019

bran watching everyone up on stage without him even after he was named king #Emmys #GOT #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5PhZSb3BDi — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 23, 2019

In total, 10 “Game of Thrones” stars were nominated for awards at the 2019 Emmys, including fan favorites Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, and Maisie Williams.