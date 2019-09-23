Emilia Clarke called herself an idiot for not taking anything from the ‘Game of Thrones’ set, but she did beg for a wig

caption Emilia Clarke is known for her role as Daenerys on “Game of Thrones.” source Steve Granitz/WireImage and HBO

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke attended the 2019 Emmys on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and revealed that she didn’t steal any props from her hit show.

“I’m an idiot,” the actress told “E! News.” “Everybody else took something. I didn’t take anything at all. I took Daenerys in my heart forever.”

Clarke added that she did ask for a wig from her iconic character.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Emilia Clarke wished she had taken something from the “Game of Thrones” set.

The actress, known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO show, attended the 2019 Emmys on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. In several interviews that night, Clarke revealed that unlike many of her costars, she didn’t nab any props from the series.

“I’m an idiot,” the 32-year-old actress told “E! News.” “Everybody else took something. I didn’t take anything at all. I took Daenerys in my heart forever.”

Clarke continued: “I was a good girl. I keep being like, ‘Please, can I have a wig?'”

Read more: Here are all the 2019 Emmy winners

caption Emilia Clarke as Daenerys on the “Game of Thrones” series finale. source HBO

Previously, other “GoT” actors have shared the items they sneakily stole from the show’s set.

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in April and revealed that she took a scroll from season eight. Turner also took her corset, which she’s “never going to wear because I hate it so much, but it’s the only thing that stayed with me throughout the whole show.”

Costar Maisie Williams took a coin and got one of the Arya’s leather jackets that’s covered in mud and blood and “still sweaty.” Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) told Conan O’Brien that he stole a few random items at the last minute, like “a straw bowl, a wooden spoon, and a wooden tub full of what looks like Vaseline.”

At the 71st Primetime Emmys, “Game of Thrones” was up for a record 32 nominations. Clarke earned her fourth Emmy nomination, this time as a lead actress in a drama series.

Costars Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Kit Harington also received nods for their roles on the show. In the Emmys’ main categories, Peter Dinklage took home the award for best supporting actor in a drama series (for his role as Tyrion Lannister) while “Game of Thrones” won the trophy for best drama series.

Watch the video below (Clark talks about not stealing any “GoT” props at 1:10).