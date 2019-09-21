Here’s everything celebrities will get inside the 2019 Emmys gift bag

caption Sophie Turner is among the presenters at Sunday night’s Emmys and can receive a gift bag. source Kapama, Foc Kan/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Up to 60 presenters and performers will take home gift bags at the 2019 Emmys.

A trip to the Four Seasons Resort in the Caribbean, $600 Dolby headphones, and chocolate-covered waffles are among the items in this year’s bags.

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. on Fox from LA’s Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Before the Emmys are handed out, celebrities will get the chance to stop by a giving suite filled with furniture, chocolate, and a few trips.

Backstage Creations will give gift bags from this year’s Emmy’s Giving Suite to up to 60 presenters and performers. This year’s presenters include Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Zendaya, Stephen Colbert, Amy Poehler, and Viola Davis.

Backstage Creations and the suite sponsors will donate $140,000 to the Television Academy Foundation to support their education programs for students nationwide who will become the next generation of television leaders.

From a stay at the new Four Seasons Resort Nevis in the Caribbean, Swarovski jewelry, and luggage, keep reading to see what celebs will have the opportunity to take home.

A three-night stay at the new Four Seasons Resort Nevis in the Caribbean.

caption Here’s a look at inside a room at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis. source Four Seasons

The new Four Seasons Resort is located in Nevis, West Indies. The location has an outdoor spa, allows guests to go diving, and includes a spa treatment that uses volcanic sand.

A three-night stay at the Kapama Private Game Reserve in South Africa.

caption Here’s a look inside one of the four lodges at the game reserve. source Kapama

The game reserve is located between Kruger National Park and Blyde River Valley and has four lodges you can explore here.

A Backstage Creations representative told Insider the two trips are the most expensive items in the gift bags.

A $99 printer from Kodak.

caption The printer comes in five colors, including white, black, and blue. source Kodak

The Kodak Smile digital printer connects to a free app. Photos can be edited on your phone before being sent via Bluetooth to the device. It’s available here.

$600 wireless headphones from Dolby Laboratories.

caption Here’s how the headphones look. source Dolby

The Dolby Dimension Bluetooth headphones can be used with your phone, tablet, and TV seamlessly. The headphones can be charged on the go when it’s not on a power base. You can check it out here.

A denim wrap-star bracelet from Swarovski.

caption The bracelet wraps around a few times. source Swarovski

The bracelet is part of Swarovski’s Touchstone Crystal line. The Wrap-Star bracelets come in 14 colors and is $69. You can check it out here.

Luggage from Delsey.

caption It comes in blue and silver. source Delsey

The luggage comes with spinner wheels and a digital scale that’s battery-operated. It’s also available at Macy’s.

Prescription eyewear from Zenni.

caption The Zenni shades that celebs will receive. source Zenni

You can take a look at Zenni’s glasses here.

Sparkling wine from Status will be inside the gifting suite.

caption Here’s Status sparkling wine. source Status Sparkling Wine

The family-owned wine comes in three flavors you can see them here.

Belgian waffles dipped in chocolate from Leaff Waffles.

caption Some of the different varieties in which Leaff Waffles are available. source Leaff Waffles

They’re waffles, on a stick, in a leaf shape. Thirty different toppings are available for the waffles at the Santa Monica, California location. You can also order the treats online here.

Dog leggings from Walkee Paws.

caption Here’s how the dog leggings look on a furry friend. source Walkee Paws

The booties are waterproof and machine-washable. They have an over-the-back design to make sure they stay on and can be found here.

A steel non-stick fry pan from Paderno.

caption Paderno’s pan that will be in the gift bag. source Paderno

You can take a look at their pans here.

A three-card collection of gold cards from Papyrus.

caption Here are the cards that will be in the gift bag. source Papyrus

The cards are exclusive to the Emmys gift bag. You can view more of them here.

A cold brew coffeemaker from Bruw.

caption Brewing coffee is as easy as using jars. source BRUW

Bruw began from a Kickstarter in 2015 and allows people to brew coffee with mason jars. The coffeemaker earned a deal with Mark Cuban on “Shark Tank.”

Here’s everything else: