Maisie Williams debuted a brand new brunette bob for the 2019 Emmys red carpet

caption Maisie Williams attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She has rocked a rainbow of hair colors since wrapping up “Game of Thrones,” but Maisie Williams went back to her natural brown for the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The 22-year-old English actress, who rocketed to fame playing Arya Stark for the HBO show, debuted her new brunette bob on the purple carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Williams sported a black dress by British designer JW Anderson for television’s biggest night. One side featured silver embellishments scattered down the length of the dress, while the other side sported a sash that added an extra dose of drama to the outfit.

caption Maisie Williams attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Read more: Who we think will win big at the Emmys – and who actually deserves to

Williams’ hair has gone through a variety of shades since filming on “Game of Thrones” wrapped for good last year.

She sported bubblegum pink hair in November, telling Rolling Stone that she dyed her hair because she “didn’t want to work.”

“It’s a pretty good way of stopping that,” she told the magazine in March. “And it just feels so good, so me. I’ve battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor.”

caption Maisie Williams attends the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week in September. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Williams said she chose pink simply because it’s her favorite color.

“I love pink so much,” she told the magazine. “For so long I pretended that my favorite color was green. I thought I wasn’t a feminist if my favorite color was pink. And then I decided that’s f—— stupid.”

But Williams’ hair didn’t stay bubblegum pink for too long. She switched to purple locks in April for the “Game of Thrones” New York premiere.

caption Maisie Williams at the “Game of Thrones” New York premiere in April. source Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She then switched things up completely, sporting orange and black hair in May. That same month she went blonde, before going back to pink in June.