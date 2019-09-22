Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas ‘bubba’ after he says how proud he is for her Emmy nomination

Sophie Turner is nominated for an Emmy for her role as Sansa Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Although Joe Jonas, her husband, won’t be attending the award show on Sunday at LA’s Microsoft Theater because he’s on tour with the Jonas Brothers, he shared a sweet message for the actress on his Instagram story.

“I am so proud of you,” Jonas wrote. “You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you.”

In response, Turner reshared the story and wrote: “I love you bubba!”

caption Joe Jonas shared a sweet message for Sophie Turner on Instagram. source Joe Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas, Turner’s brother-in-law, also shared a heartwarming message for the actress.

“Eight seasons of brilliant work,” Jonas wrote. “Congrats on your Emmy nomination @sophiet. Cheering for you tonight.”

caption Nick Jonas is rooting for Sophie Turner at the 2019 Emmys. source Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulated Turner, her fellow J-Sister, as well.

“Good luck to our girl tonight,” the actress captioned a post on her Instagram story.

caption Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared well wishes for Sophie Turner. source Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Back in July, Turner took to her Instagram story to react to her Emmy nomination.

“I’m beyond humbled,” she wrote. “I truly never thought that this would ever happen. This is the best farewell to the show that has been my life for the past 10 years.”

“Game of Thrones” leads the 71st Primetime Emmys nominations with 32 total. In addition to Turner’s nod for best actress, several of her costars have also been recognized for their work. Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and Emilia Clarke are just a few of the show’s other stars that are nominated for awards at this year’s show.