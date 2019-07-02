Where you can watch all of this year’s Emmy-nominated shows

caption “Killing Eve” has earned multiple Emmy nominations. source Nick Wall/BBC America

The nominees for the 2019 Emmys were announced Tuesday.

Many of the nominated shows are available to stream.

The 71st Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

The 2019 Emmys nominations are here, and most of the shows are available to watch right now.

Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon all garnered a number of their own nominations for original series, but the sites also have some of the nominated network shows, like “This Is Us” and “The Good Place.”

HBO has all of its nominated shows and movies, including “Chernobyl” and “Game of Thrones” available for those who subscribe to its streaming platforms.

Here’s where you can watch the 2019 Emmy-nominated shows.

“Better Call Saul” airs on AMC and can be streamed on Netflix.

caption Bob Odenkirk stars on “Better Call Saul.” source AMC/Better Call Saul trailer

Nominations: Best drama, lead actor in a drama (Bob Odenkirk), supporting actor in a drama (Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks)

“Game of Thrones” fans can watch all eight seasons on HBO.

caption Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are both nominated for “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Nominations: Best drama, lead actor in a drama (Kit Harington), lead actress in a drama (Emilia Clarke), supporting actor in a drama (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Peter Dinklage), supporting actress in a drama (Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams)

“Killing Eve” can be watched on BBC America and Hulu.

caption Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh both earned nominations for “Killing Eve.” source BBC America

Nominations: Best drama and lead actress in a drama (Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh), supporting actress in a drama (Fiona Shaw)

Netflix’s “Ozark” is available to stream.

caption Laura Linney and Jason Bateman are nominated for “Ozark.” source Netflix

Nominations: Best drama, lead actor in a drama (Jason Bateman), lead actress in a drama (Laura Linney), supporting actress in a drama (Julia Garner)

FX’s “Pose” is now on Netflix.

caption Billy Porter is nominated for “Pose.” source JoJo Whilden/FX

Nominations: Best drama, lead actor in a drama (Billy Porter)

“Bodyguard” is a Netflix show.

caption Richard Madden stars on “Bodyguard.” source Netflix

Nominations: Best drama

“Succession” is a success for HBO.

caption “Succession” is returning for a second season. source Colin Hutton/HBO

Nominations: Best drama

NBC’s “This Is Us” is streaming on Hulu.

caption Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are nominated for “This Is Us.” source NBC

Nominations: Best drama, lead actor in a drama (Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia), lead actress in a drama (Mandy Moore), supporting actor in a drama (Chris Sullivan)

“Barry” is a comedy on HBO.

caption Bill Hader is nominated for “Barry.” source Aaron Epstein/HBO

Nominations: Comedy series, lead actor in a comedy (Bill Hader), supporting actor in a comedy (Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, and Henry Winkler), supporting actress in a comedy (Sarah Goldberg)

“Fleabag” is a British comedy that is streaming on Amazon.

caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote and stars on “Fleabag.” source Amazon

Nominations: Comedy series, lead actress in a comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), supporting actress in a comedy (Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford)

NBC’s “The Good Place” can be found on Hulu.

caption Ted Danson is nominated for “The Good Place.” source Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nominations: Comedy series, lead actor in a comedy (Ted Danson)

Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is available for Prime users.

caption Rachel Brosnahan is nominated for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

Nominations: Comedy series, lead actress in a comedy (Rachel Brosnahan), supporting actor in a comedy (Tony Shalhoub), supporting actress in a comedy (Alex Borstein and Marin Hinkle)

Netflix earned more nominations for the comedy “Russian Doll.”

caption Natasha Lyonne is nominated for “Russian Doll.” source AMC

Nominations: Comedy series, lead actress in a comedy (Natasha Lyonne)

Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” is available for American fans on Netflix.

caption Catherine O’Hara is nominated for “Schitt’s Creek.” source CBS Television

Nominations: Comedy series, lead actor in a comedy (Eugene Levy), lead actress in a comedy (Catherine O’Hara)

HBO’s “Veep” is fully available to stream.

caption Tony Hale and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are nominated for “Veep.” source HBO

Nominations: Comedy series, lead actress in a comedy (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), supporting actor in a comedy (Tony Hale), supporting actress in a comedy (Anna Chlumsky)

“Chernobyl” is a limited series about the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and is streaming on HBO.

caption Jared Harris is nominated for “Chernobyl.” source HBO

Nominations: Limited series, lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Jared Harris), supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Emily Watson), supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie (Stellan Skarsgård)

“Escape at Dannemora” is available to anyone with a Showtime subscription.

caption Patricia Arquette is nominated for “Escape From Dannemora.” source Showtime

Nominations: Limited series, lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Benicio Del Toro), lead actress in a limited series or TV movie (Patricia Arquette), supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie (Paul Dano)

“Fosse/Verdon” can be streamed on FX for whoever has cable.

caption Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams are nominated for “Fosse/Verdon.” source FX

Nominations: Limited series, lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Sam Rockwell), lead actress in a limited series or TV movie (Michelle Williams), supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Margaret Qualley)

HBO is home to the limited dark mystery series “Sharp Objects.”

caption Amy Adams is nominated for “Sharp Objects.” source Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Nominations: Limited series, lead actress in a limited series or TV movie (Amy Adams), supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Patricia Clarkson)

Netflix is home to Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” a show about the Central Park Five.

caption Caleel Harris in “When They See Us.” source Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Nominations: Limited series, lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Jharrel Jerome), lead actress in a limited series or TV movie (Niecy Nash), lead actress in a limited series or TV movie (Aunjanue Ellis), supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Marsha Stephanie Blake and Vera Farmiga), supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie (Aante Blackk, John Leguizamo, and Michael K. Williams)

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” is an interactive movie on Netflix.

caption Fionn Whitehead stars on “Bandersnatch.” source Netflix

Nominations: Television movie

HBO released “Brexit: The Uncivil War” about the Brexit campaign.

caption Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings in “Brexit.” source HBO

Nominations: Television movie

After “Deadwood” ended in 2006, HBO released “Deadwood: The Movie” in 2019.

caption Ian McShane returned for “Deadwood.” source HBO

Nominations: Television movie

HBO released “My Dinner With Hervé,” a movie about actor Hervé Villechaize and his friendship with a struggling journalist.

caption Peter Dinklage stars in “My Dinner With Hervé.” source HBO

Nominations: Television Movie

Amazon’s “King Lear” is set in a modern and alternate world.

caption Anthony Hopkins stars in “King Lear.” source Amazon

Nominations: Television movie

The anthology series “True Detective” returned to HBO for a third season.

caption Mahershala Ali starred on the third season of “True Detective.” source HBO

Nominations: Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Mahershala Ali)

Amazon’s “A Very English Scandal” is based on the true story of Parliament member accused of planning to murder his ex-lover.

caption Hugh Grant stars on “A Very English Scandal.” source Amazon Studios

Nominations: Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Hugh Grant), supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Ben Whishaw)

Hulu released “The Act,” based on the real story of a girl and her mother’s murder, who was also accused of abusing her daughter.

caption Joey King and Patricia Arquette are both nominated for “The Act.” source Hulu

Nominations: Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie (Joey King), supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Patricia Arquette)

“Black-ish” can be watched on ABC and Hulu.

caption Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross star in “Black-ish.” source ABC

Nominations: Lead actor in a comedy (Anthony Anderson)

“Black Monday” is a Showtime comedy about the stock market crash of October 1987.

caption Don Cheadle stars on “Black Monday.” source Showtime

Nominations: Lead actor in a comedy (Don Cheadle)

“The Kominsky Method,” a comedy about an aging acting coach and his agent, streams on Netflix.

caption Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are both nominated for “The Kominsky Method.” source Mike Yarish/Netflix

Nominations: Lead actor in a comedy (Michael Douglas), supporting actor in a comedy (Alan Arkin)

Netflix added “Dead To Me,” a series about a recently widowed woman, in 2019.

caption Christina Applegate on “Dead to Me.” source Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Nominations: Lead actress in a comedy (Christina Applegate)

“How to Get Away With Murder” is available on Hulu, Netflix, and ABC.

caption Viola Davis stars on “How To Get Away With Murder.” source Kelsey McNeal/ABC

Nominations: Lead actress in a drama (Viola Davis)

Netflix’s final season of “House of Cards” earned two acting Emmy nominations.

caption Robin Wright is nominated for “House of Cards.” source Netflix

Nominations: Lead actress in a drama (Robin Wright), supporting actor in a drama (Michael Kelly)

Netflix’s “Glow” is set in the 1980s and follows women wrestlers.

caption Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie star on “Glow.” source Netflix

Nominations: Supporting actress in a comedy (Betty Gilpin)

NBC’s sketch comedy “Saturday Night Live” is available on NBC and Hulu.

caption Kate McKinnon is nominated for “Saturday Night Live.” source SNL

Nominations: Supporting actress in a comedy (Kate McKinnon)

“The Amazing Race” can be watched on CBS or Hulu.

caption The contestants travel around the world on “The Amazing Race.” source CBS

Nominations: Reality/competition series

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is available on VH1.

caption RuPaul’s series is nominated. source “RuPaul’s Drag Race”/Logo/VH1

Nominations: Reality/competition series

“American Ninja Warrior” is streaming on NBC and Hulu.

caption Contestants compete on an obstacle course on “American Ninja Warrior.” source Mitchell Leff/NBC

Nominations: Reality/competition series

Bravo’s “Top Chef” is available on Hulu.

caption “Top Chef” features chefs battling to win. source Bravo

Nominations: Reality/competition series

NBC’s “The Voice” is on NBC and Hulu.

caption Celebrity coaches make teams on “The Voice.” source Trae Patton/NBC

Nominations: Reality/competition series

John Oliver hosts HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.”

caption “Last Week Tonight” focuses on the news. source YouTube/HBO/”Last Week Tonight”

Nominations: Variety talk series

Fans can watch “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS or find clips on YouTube.

caption Stephen Colbert hosts “The Late Show.” source Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Nominations: Variety talk series

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is on ABC and clips are on YouTube.

caption “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. source ABC

Nominations: Variety talk series

CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” is available on CBS and YouTube.

caption Jonas Brothers on “Carpool Karaoke.” source The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube

Nominations: Variety talk series

Watch “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” on Comedy Central or see clips on YouTube.

caption Trevor Noah hosts. source Comedy Central

Nominations: Variety talk series

Fans can watch “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” on TBS or see clips on YouTube.

caption Samantha Bee hosts “Full Frontal.” source TBS

Nominations: Variety talk series