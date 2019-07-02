Where you can watch all of this year’s Emmy-nominated shows

- source
Nick Wall/BBC America
- The nominees for the 2019 Emmys were announced Tuesday.
- Many of the nominated shows are available to stream.
- The 71st Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
The 2019 Emmys nominations are here, and most of the shows are available to watch right now.
Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon all garnered a number of their own nominations for original series, but the sites also have some of the nominated network shows, like “This Is Us” and “The Good Place.”
HBO has all of its nominated shows and movies, including “Chernobyl” and “Game of Thrones” available for those who subscribe to its streaming platforms.
Here’s where you can watch the 2019 Emmy-nominated shows.
“Better Call Saul” airs on AMC and can be streamed on Netflix.
AMC/Better Call Saul trailer
Nominations: Best drama, lead actor in a drama (Bob Odenkirk), supporting actor in a drama (Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks)
“Game of Thrones” fans can watch all eight seasons on HBO.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Nominations: Best drama, lead actor in a drama (Kit Harington), lead actress in a drama (Emilia Clarke), supporting actor in a drama (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Peter Dinklage), supporting actress in a drama (Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams)
“Killing Eve” can be watched on BBC America and Hulu.
BBC America
Nominations: Best drama and lead actress in a drama (Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh), supporting actress in a drama (Fiona Shaw)
Netflix’s “Ozark” is available to stream.
Netflix
Nominations: Best drama, lead actor in a drama (Jason Bateman), lead actress in a drama (Laura Linney), supporting actress in a drama (Julia Garner)
FX’s “Pose” is now on Netflix.
JoJo Whilden/FX
Nominations: Best drama, lead actor in a drama (Billy Porter)
“Bodyguard” is a Netflix show.
Netflix
Nominations: Best drama
“Succession” is a success for HBO.
Colin Hutton/HBO
Nominations: Best drama
NBC’s “This Is Us” is streaming on Hulu.
NBC
Nominations: Best drama, lead actor in a drama (Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia), lead actress in a drama (Mandy Moore), supporting actor in a drama (Chris Sullivan)
“Barry” is a comedy on HBO.
Aaron Epstein/HBO
Nominations: Comedy series, lead actor in a comedy (Bill Hader), supporting actor in a comedy (Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, and Henry Winkler), supporting actress in a comedy (Sarah Goldberg)
“Fleabag” is a British comedy that is streaming on Amazon.
Amazon
Nominations: Comedy series, lead actress in a comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), supporting actress in a comedy (Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford)
NBC’s “The Good Place” can be found on Hulu.
Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Nominations: Comedy series, lead actor in a comedy (Ted Danson)
Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is available for Prime users.
Amazon
Nominations: Comedy series, lead actress in a comedy (Rachel Brosnahan), supporting actor in a comedy (Tony Shalhoub), supporting actress in a comedy (Alex Borstein and Marin Hinkle)
Netflix earned more nominations for the comedy “Russian Doll.”
AMC
Nominations: Comedy series, lead actress in a comedy (Natasha Lyonne)
Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” is available for American fans on Netflix.
CBS Television
Nominations: Comedy series, lead actor in a comedy (Eugene Levy), lead actress in a comedy (Catherine O’Hara)
HBO’s “Veep” is fully available to stream.
HBO
Nominations: Comedy series, lead actress in a comedy (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), supporting actor in a comedy (Tony Hale), supporting actress in a comedy (Anna Chlumsky)
“Chernobyl” is a limited series about the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and is streaming on HBO.
HBO
Nominations: Limited series, lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Jared Harris), supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Emily Watson), supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie (Stellan Skarsgård)
“Escape at Dannemora” is available to anyone with a Showtime subscription.
Showtime
Nominations: Limited series, lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Benicio Del Toro), lead actress in a limited series or TV movie (Patricia Arquette), supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie (Paul Dano)
“Fosse/Verdon” can be streamed on FX for whoever has cable.
FX
Nominations: Limited series, lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Sam Rockwell), lead actress in a limited series or TV movie (Michelle Williams), supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Margaret Qualley)
HBO is home to the limited dark mystery series “Sharp Objects.”
Anne Marie Fox/HBO
Nominations: Limited series, lead actress in a limited series or TV movie (Amy Adams), supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Patricia Clarkson)
Netflix is home to Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” a show about the Central Park Five.
Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix
Nominations: Limited series, lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Jharrel Jerome), lead actress in a limited series or TV movie (Niecy Nash), lead actress in a limited series or TV movie (Aunjanue Ellis), supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Marsha Stephanie Blake and Vera Farmiga), supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie (Aante Blackk, John Leguizamo, and Michael K. Williams)
“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” is an interactive movie on Netflix.
Netflix
Nominations: Television movie
HBO released “Brexit: The Uncivil War” about the Brexit campaign.
HBO
Nominations: Television movie
After “Deadwood” ended in 2006, HBO released “Deadwood: The Movie” in 2019.
HBO
Nominations: Television movie
HBO released “My Dinner With Hervé,” a movie about actor Hervé Villechaize and his friendship with a struggling journalist.
HBO
Nominations: Television Movie
Amazon’s “King Lear” is set in a modern and alternate world.
Amazon
Nominations: Television movie
The anthology series “True Detective” returned to HBO for a third season.
HBO
Nominations: Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Mahershala Ali)
Amazon’s “A Very English Scandal” is based on the true story of Parliament member accused of planning to murder his ex-lover.
Amazon Studios
Nominations: Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Hugh Grant), supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Ben Whishaw)
Hulu released “The Act,” based on the real story of a girl and her mother’s murder, who was also accused of abusing her daughter.
Hulu
Nominations: Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie (Joey King), supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Patricia Arquette)
“Black-ish” can be watched on ABC and Hulu.
ABC
Nominations: Lead actor in a comedy (Anthony Anderson)
“Black Monday” is a Showtime comedy about the stock market crash of October 1987.
Showtime
Nominations: Lead actor in a comedy (Don Cheadle)
“The Kominsky Method,” a comedy about an aging acting coach and his agent, streams on Netflix.
Mike Yarish/Netflix
Nominations: Lead actor in a comedy (Michael Douglas), supporting actor in a comedy (Alan Arkin)
Netflix added “Dead To Me,” a series about a recently widowed woman, in 2019.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Nominations: Lead actress in a comedy (Christina Applegate)
“How to Get Away With Murder” is available on Hulu, Netflix, and ABC.
Kelsey McNeal/ABC
Nominations: Lead actress in a drama (Viola Davis)
Netflix’s final season of “House of Cards” earned two acting Emmy nominations.
Netflix
Nominations: Lead actress in a drama (Robin Wright), supporting actor in a drama (Michael Kelly)
Netflix’s “Glow” is set in the 1980s and follows women wrestlers.
Netflix
Nominations: Supporting actress in a comedy (Betty Gilpin)
NBC’s sketch comedy “Saturday Night Live” is available on NBC and Hulu.
SNL
Nominations: Supporting actress in a comedy (Kate McKinnon)
“The Amazing Race” can be watched on CBS or Hulu.
CBS
Nominations: Reality/competition series
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is available on VH1.
"RuPaul's Drag Race"/Logo/VH1
Nominations: Reality/competition series
“American Ninja Warrior” is streaming on NBC and Hulu.
Mitchell Leff/NBC
Nominations: Reality/competition series
Bravo’s “Top Chef” is available on Hulu.
Bravo
Nominations: Reality/competition series
NBC’s “The Voice” is on NBC and Hulu.
Trae Patton/NBC
Nominations: Reality/competition series
John Oliver hosts HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.”
Nominations: Variety talk series
Fans can watch “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS or find clips on YouTube.
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Nominations: Variety talk series
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is on ABC and clips are on YouTube.
ABC
Nominations: Variety talk series
CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” is available on CBS and YouTube.
The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube
Nominations: Variety talk series
Watch “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” on Comedy Central or see clips on YouTube.
Comedy Central
Nominations: Variety talk series
Fans can watch “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” on TBS or see clips on YouTube.
TBS
Nominations: Variety talk series