Who we think will win big at the Emmys — and who actually deserves to

caption Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth on the final episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

HBO series “Game of Thrones,” “Veep,” and “Chernobyl” are all most likely going to take home the most wins at the coming Emmy Awards.

We think Amazon’s “Fleabag” deserves every award its nominated for, even if it’s unlikely to win.

Keep reading for our full predictions for winners and snubs for Sunday’s 71st Emmy Awards.

With the 71st Emmy Awards coming up this Sunday, Insider is here to give our picks for the likeliest winners in major categories, and the nominees who most deserve to take home a statue. Major series like HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” came to an end, which means they’re most likely to win. But they weren’t the best drama and comedy shows of the year in each of their categories.

Keep reading to see our predictions and preferences for Emmy award wins this year

Best comedy series

caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote and stars on Amazon’s “Fleabag.” source Amazon

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon) – SHOULD WIN

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“Veep” (HBO) – WILL WIN

After the final season of HBO’s incisive comedy series “Veep” aired earlier this year, it seems likely voters will give the show one last Emmys sweep.

But the second (and also final) season of “Fleabag” is as close to perfect television as you can get, and we believe it is by far the most deserving of this award.

Best actor in a comedy series

caption Eugene Levy is just one part of a fantastic ensemble on “Schitt’s Creek.” source Pop

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” – WILL WIN

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” – SHOULD WIN

This is the first time Michael Douglas has been nominated for Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” and he’s already taken home a Golden Globe for this role. Given his legacy in Hollywood, we think it’s likely the Emmy will go to him this year.

But we think “Schitt’s Creek” is overdue for several Emmy awards, and Eugene Levy’s performance as Mr. Rose is full of charm and heart and plenty of laughs.

Best actress in a comedy series

caption Julia Louis-Dreyfus on HBO’s “Veep.” source HBO

Christina Appelgate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” – WILL WIN

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” – SHOULD WIN

Again, given this is Julie Louis-Dreyfus’ final season of “Veep,” it feels likely the voters are going to continue rewarding her incredible work on that show.

And again, we believe Waller-Bridge should be the one lauded on Sunday evening. Her performance on “Fleabag” was the best work we’ve seen all year and should be recognized as such.

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

caption Tony Shalhoub on Amazon’s comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – SHOULD AND WILL WIN

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

No one loves “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” the way the Television Academy loves it. Tony Shalhoub lost in this category last year, and we think he’s both likely to win this time around and is the most worthy nominee.

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

caption Olivia Colman plays the godmother on Amazon’s “Fleabag.” source BBC

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Olivia Colman, “Fleabag” – WILL WIN

Sian Clifford, “Fleabag” – SHOULD WIN

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Olivia Colman’s Oscar win earlier this year made for one of the most memorable speeches of the night, and we think voters are likely to reward her for the pitch-perfect performance she delivers on the final season of “Fleabag.”

But her costar on the Amazon series and fellow nominee Sian Clifford is woefully underrated as part of the ensemble cast and should be recognized for the balance and humor she brought to “Fleabag” opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Best drama series

caption Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark on the “Game of Thrones” series finale. source HBO

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO) – WILL WIN

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO) – SHOULD WIN

“This Is Us” (NBC)

If you think critical takes on the final season “Game of Thrones” is enough to derail it from Emmys victory, we’re here to let you know you’re wrong. The fifth season was the worst-rated by fans and critics (up until now) and was given a huge number of Emmys that year.

We don’t think this will be any different, especially as its the last time the HBO series will be nominated. But the first season of HBO’s other political family drama series, “Succession,” was a much better written set of episodes, and in truth deserves an Emmy.

Best actor in a drama series

caption Billy Porter stars on “Pose,” which is another favorite drama of ours. source Macall Polay/FX

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – WILL WIN

Billy Porter, “Pose” – SHOULD WIN

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Bob Odenkirk has yet to win an Emmy for his performance on the critically acclaimed “Breaking Bad” prequel series, “Better Call Saul,” and we think there’s a high likelihood this is his year.

But the entire cast of FX’s “Pose,” and Bill Porter in particular, are doing phenomenal work that deserves more award wins.

Best actress in a drama series

caption Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones” season eight. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones” – WILL WIN

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” – SHOULD WIN

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Continuing the theme of “Game of Thrones” wins, we think Emilia Clarke is likely to take home an Emmy on Sunday night. She’s never been nominated in this category before (HBO submitting her under the supporting actress tab in the past), and voters are likely to tip in her direction as a sendoff for her time in the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen.

Sandra Oh’s work on “Killing Eve” has yet to garner her an Emmy, but we think she’s more than earned it. Her recent Golden Globe win could also mean she’s a top contender for this award, but we’ll have to wait until Sunday to see how our rankings pan out.

Best supporting actor in a drama series

caption Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones” – SHOULD WIN

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” – WILL WIN

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

In a category stacked with great performances, we think the Academy is going to continue its streak of giving Peter Dinklage the win for “Game of Thrones” (he’s been nominated seven times, and won three).

But the fact that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has never won an Emmy for his phenomenal work as Jaime Lannister on HBO’s series is tragic, and he is by far the most overdue for a win when it comes to the key actors on “Game of Thrones.”

Best supporting actress in a drama series

caption Gwendoline Christie as Ser Brienne of Tarth on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones” – SHOULD AND WILL WIN

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

With four total “Game of Thrones” stars vying for the award, it’s tough to call which will take home the statue. We think there’s a good chance Gwendoline Christie (our pick for most deserving) is crowned the winner on Sunday.

Her starring episode, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” was the most critically beloved in recent history, and that shot of Brienne grinning through happy tears is one of the most indelible scenes of the final season.

Best limited series

caption Caleel Harris on Netflix’s “When They See Us.” source Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

“Chernobyl” (HBO) – WILL WIN

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix) – SHOULD WIN

HBO’s “Chernobyl” has been flooded with nonstop praise since the beginning of summer, and is among fans top-rated shows of all time. We think it’s likely the Television Academy gives it the Emmy, even though Netflix’s “When They See Us” made a similar splash and deserves the award recognition.

Best actor in a limited series or movie

caption Jared Harris as Valery Legasov on HBO’s miniseries “Chernobyl.” source Liam Daniel/HBO

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl” – WILL WIN

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us” – SHOULD WIN

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Mimicking the wins we’re predicting for best limited series, the academy is likely to give Jared Harris the award for his performance on “Chernobyl,” even though Jharrel Jerome’s devastating work on Netflix’s “When They See Us” deserves a win.

Best actress in a limited series or movie

caption Amy Adams starred on HBO’s “Sharp Objects” in 2018. source Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” – SHOULD WIN

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” – WILL WIN

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams’ performance as the under-recognized choreography legend Gwen Verdon has a great chance at winning, especially given how Williams plays the real-life woman over a span of decades.

But HBO’s “Sharp Objects” – and Amy Adams in particular – is the most deserving of Emmys out of all the limited series nominated. Unfortunately, the series came out nearly a full year ago, which means most voters won’t have its brilliance as fresh on their minds.

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie

caption Ben Whishaw on “A Very English Scandal.” source BBC

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” – SHOULD AND WILL WIN

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Paul Dano, “Escape At Dannemora”

John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”

Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”

Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”

Ben Whishaw delivered a great performance in “A Very English Scandal,” for which he’s already won a Golden Globe. We think he’s likely to take home the Emmy award too, and would be deserving of it.

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie

source Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects” – SHOULD AND WILL WIN

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”

Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”

Just like Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson deserves the Emmy for playing a compellingly creepy character on HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” We think there’s a good chance she’ll break through where Adams cannot and take the win.