23 details you probably missed on the 2019 Emmys red carpet

The purple carpet was hot – literally – at the 2019 Emmys on Sunday as Hollywood’s biggest stars braved the 92-degree Fahrenheit heat in Los Angeles.

But the looks were even hotter as celebrities stunned in baby-blue gowns, made political statements with their accessories, and sported more than a few crystals at the Microsoft Theater.

Billy Porter was wearing more than 130,000, in fact, with his custom Michael Kors pinstripe suit. Meanwhile, “This Is Us” stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson had a twinning moment in pink-and-red dresses.

Here are 23 details you might have missed on the 2019 Emmys red carpet.

Zendaya channeled Poison Ivy in a custom emerald-green Vera Wang gown.

caption Zendaya attends the 2019 Emmys. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Euphoria star’s longtime stylist Law Roach confirmed the inspiration on Sunday night by posting pictures of the DC Comics character on his Instagram story.

Billy Porter literally sparkled on the purple carpet in hundreds of thousands of crystals.

caption Billy Porter attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Porter made history on Sunday night, becoming the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series. The Michael Kors pinstripe suit he wore for the momentous occasion was made with more than 130,000 Swarovski crystals.

Porter paired his sparkling suit with matching metallic nails and a silver gardenia ring.

caption Billy Porter at the 2019 Emmys. source VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The $35,000 gardenia ring was made with 2.48 carats of white diamonds and .93 carats of yellow diamonds, according to E! News.

Laverne Cox made a political statement on the red carpet with a custom rainbow clutch.

caption Laverne Cox attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source John Shearer/Getty Images

The “Orange Is the New Black” star accessorized her Monsoori gown with a custom Edie Parker purse, which had the words “Oct 8, Title VII, Supreme Court” emblazoned on the front.

Cox’s purse refers to two Title VII sexual orientation discrimination cases that are heading to the Supreme Court on October 8.

Jameela Jamil did her own makeup for the purple carpet, and had string cheese in her purse.

caption Jameela Jamil attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jamil, who had been suffering from gastritis just the day before, said she needed the cheese to help her through the show.

“I’m 5-foot-11, I need this to get going,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “This isn’t going to keep me going for long, but it’ll keep me from punching a celebrity in the face out of hunger.”

On the red carpet, she told E! News that she had also done her own makeup for the event.

“This Is Us” costars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson had a major twinning moment on the purple carpet.

caption Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson at the 2019 Emmys. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The costars opted for pink-and-red gowns for the Emmys. Moore later posted an Instagram of the pair together on the purple carpet and said she was “always happy to be here and twinning with my girl.”

Moore later turned her evening gown into a perfect late-night look for an Emmys after-party.

caption Mandy Moore at the Walt Disney Television Emmy Party on Sunday. source Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Moore’s custom Brandon Maxwell dress easily switched from Old Hollywood glamour to a trendy co-ord set, changing out the puffy sleeves of her earlier dress into a hot-pink crop top.

“Game of Thrones” fans think Gwendoline Christie paid tribute to the show with her statement red-and-white gown.

caption Gwendoline Christie attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fans of the show believe Christie was paying tribute to the love story between her character, Brienne, and Jamie Lannister with the golden lions on the shoulders of her dress.

Maisie Williams said goodbye to her pink hair and rocked a fresh brunette bob on the purple carpet.

source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Game of Thrones” star has switched from pink to purple to blonde since the show wrapped filming, but returned to her brunette roots on Sunday night.

Emilia Clarke’s plunging dress, which came with pockets, was a tribute to Jennifer Lopez’s style in “Hustlers.”

source John Shearer/Getty Images

“I think that J.Lo in ‘Hustlers’ is the greatest introduction of a character I have ever seen,” Clarke told Entertainment Tonight. “I heckled in the cinema. I’m English, I don’t do that, but I did! So J.Lo is my inspiration for this evening. I plan on channeling her all night long.”

Sophie Turner’s gorgeous necklace was made with nearly 1,000 diamonds.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2019 Emmys. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Turner’s necklace, designed by Louis Vuitton, was made with 640 diamonds and 305 baguette-cut diamonds. It took 1,175 hours to make, according to People.

Viola Davis looked like a million bucks on Sunday, but she was actually wearing jewelry worth $2 million.

caption Viola Davis attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday in Los Angeles. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Davis, who sported a custom Alberta Ferretti gown, was wearing 100 carats of jewels on the purple carpet, according to People.

But Davis really turned heads after slipping out of her platform heels and into metallic platform sneakers.

caption Viola Davis attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Davis gave viewers a peek of her footwear swap as she took the stage to present the award for best supporting actor in a drama series.

The stars of “Queer Eye” paid tribute to their distinct styles on the purple carpet.

caption Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown attend the 2019 Emmys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tan France sported a traditional kurta, a nod to his Pakistani heritage, at the awards show. Karamo Brown gave the classic suit a modern upgrade, opting for a Versace shirt with sheer black panels instead of a classic suit jacket. Meanwhile, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk stuck to classic suits.

Padma Lakshmi’s classic white halter gown featured a cape in the back.

caption Padma Lakshmi attends the 2019 Emmys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lakshmi also surprised many when she brought her 9-year-old daughter Krishna on the purple carpet with her partner for a rare public family appearance.

Angela Bassett gave a cheeky nod to lollipops with her clutch at the Emmys.

caption Angela Bassett attends the 2019 Emmys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Bassett paired her custom Antonio Grimaldi jumpsuit with a $4,495 crystal lollipop bag by Judith Leiber, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Kerry Washington looked like she had stepped straight out of an episode of “Scandal.”

caption Kerry Washington attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“Scandal” may have ended last year, but Washington was giving major Olivia Pope vibes with this powerful look by Alexandre Vauthier. All she was missing was the white coat.

Niecy Nash joked about having a potential wardrobe malfunction on the purple carpet.

caption Niecy Nash attends the 2019 Emmys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nash, who was wearing custom Christian Siriano, joked to E! News that she was “trying to keep it all in.”

“But if it falls out, you’re welcome,” she added.

Light blue was the color of the night on Sunday, and Brittany Snow’s look was one of the best.

caption Brittany Snow attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Snow channeled Cinderella in this gorgeous strapless chiffon J. Mendel gown, which was covered in subtle polka dots.

Kathryn Newton’s bright-yellow gown was actually two pieces.

caption Kathryn Newton attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

“The Society” actress sported a two-piece set by Ralph Lauren for the purple carpet, standing out in the gorgeous sunshine hue.

Kristen Bell’s gorgeous beaded Dior dress was a “love letter” to Morocco.

caption Kristen Bell attends the 2019 Emmys. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Nicole Chavez, Bell’s stylist, told InStyle that the dress came from Dior’s 2020 resort collection, which “featured local artisans” from Marrakech and “encouraged multi-nationalism.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Alex Borstein had her monogram sewn onto her dress.

caption Alex Borstein attends the 2019 Emmys. source Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Borstein later gave one of the most powerful acceptance speeches of the night as she paid tribute to her grandmother, a survivor of the Holocaust.

Kendall Jenner’s sweet floral dress got a sultry upgrade with a latex turtleneck.

caption Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jendall sported the daring gown, made by London designer Richard Quinn, for her very first Emmys appearance.